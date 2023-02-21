    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 12 Mini price cut from 59900 to just 21999; Grab it on Flipkart this way

    If you’re scouring the market for a great deal on a smartphone, then know that Flipkart has a great offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. Check out the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 21 2023, 11:20 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 12 Mini
    View all Images
    Check out the details of this huge price cut on iPhone 12 Mini. (Unsplash)

    The iPhone 12 Mini is one of Apple's last small smartphones and boasts all the features of its flagship counterpart, the iPhone 12, in a compact size of 5.4 inches. It is equipped with two 12-megapixel cameras that can take highly detailed images and runs on Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Mini also supports 5G connectivity and MagSafe wireless charging.

    If you are in the market for a reasonably priced smartphone that offers high performance and a small size, the iPhone 12 Mini is a great option. Flipkart is currently offering the device for just Rs. 21999, a significant discount from its original price of Rs. 59900.

    So, check out the details of this iPhone 12 Mini Flipkart offer here.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 12 Mini discount

    Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 21999. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 41999, giving you a huge initial discount of 29 percent!

    That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

    Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 21999! This makes it the cheapest iPhone that you can buy today.

    However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

    Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon for February / March 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.

    So, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 12 Mini deal before it runs out!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Feb, 11:13 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 12 Mini price cut from 59900 to just 21999; Grab it on Flipkart this way
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba