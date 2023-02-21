iPhone 12 Mini price cut from 59900 to just 21999; Grab it on Flipkart this way

The iPhone 12 Mini is one of Apple's last small smartphones and boasts all the features of its flagship counterpart, the iPhone 12, in a compact size of 5.4 inches. It is equipped with two 12-megapixel cameras that can take highly detailed images and runs on Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Mini also supports 5G connectivity and MagSafe wireless charging.

If you are in the market for a reasonably priced smartphone that offers high performance and a small size, the iPhone 12 Mini is a great option. Flipkart is currently offering the device for just Rs. 21999, a significant discount from its original price of Rs. 59900.

So, check out the details of this iPhone 12 Mini Flipkart offer here.

iPhone 12 Mini discount

Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 21999. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 41999, giving you a huge initial discount of 29 percent!

That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 21999! This makes it the cheapest iPhone that you can buy today.

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon for February / March 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.

So, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 12 Mini deal before it runs out!