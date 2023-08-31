iPhone 15 camera: Check out the leaked specs

The most awaited Apple launch date has finally been announced and fans are all excited about the introduction of the iPhone 15 series. This year, the event has an interesting tagline “Wonderlust”, which is creating a buzz among the people who are planning to buy the new generation of iPhone. Ahead of the actual iPhone 15 launch event, we have come across various leaks and rumours about the iPhone's specs, design, camera, etc. So, let's recall some of the rumoured camera specs of the iPhone 15 that may actually be announced during the launch.

iPhone 15 rumoured camera specs

Earlier, Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may feature a 48MP primary rear camera along with a larger sensor that will allow the camera to capture more light and produce sharper images. It was reported that the iPhone 15 will come with Sony's CMOS image sensor (CIS) that will click more detailed low-light images. If it came out to be true then the new sensor will be an upgrade from the iPhone 14 models which still carry a 12MP primary camera.

It was also expected that the iPhone 15 may come with a glass-plastic hybrid lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The aperture setting is also being upgraded from f/1.79 aperture which was used in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 models may feature Sony's "state of the art" image sensors but it was not confirmed which model will support the new sensor.

iPhone 15 Other Specs

iPhone 15 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display. Experts also revealed that all iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB-C port to meet the European Union rule. The iPhone may come with the A16 Bionic chip. It can also come with the Dynamic Island feature which was also featured in iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to be available in black, blue, yellow, and pink colour options and a new light green colour may also be added. However, it is not sure if the green colour will be introduced in the September launch or if it will be part of the spring collection 2024. The price of the iPhone 15 is expected to start from $799.

Note that, the above-mentioned specs are based on rumours and the actual details will be announced during the Apple event which is happening on September 12, 2023.