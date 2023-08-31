iPhone 15 camera: Check out the leaked specs

The Apple iPhone 15 camera is expected to get a big upgrade. Check out everything we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 31 2023, 18:01 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
The Apple iPhone 15 series is set to be launched on September 12, 2023. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
The Apple iPhone 15 series is set to be launched on September 12, 2023. (Unsplash)

The most awaited Apple launch date has finally been announced and fans are all excited about the introduction of the iPhone 15 series. This year, the event has an interesting tagline “Wonderlust”, which is creating a buzz among the people who are planning to buy the new generation of iPhone. Ahead of the actual iPhone 15 launch event, we have come across various leaks and rumours about the iPhone's specs, design, camera, etc. So, let's recall some of the rumoured camera specs of the iPhone 15 that may actually be announced during the launch.

iPhone 15 rumoured camera specs

Earlier, Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may feature a 48MP primary rear camera along with a larger sensor that will allow the camera to capture more light and produce sharper images. It was reported that the iPhone 15 will come with Sony's CMOS image sensor (CIS) that will click more detailed low-light images. If it came out to be true then the new sensor will be an upgrade from the iPhone 14 models which still carry a 12MP primary camera.

It was also expected that the iPhone 15 may come with a glass-plastic hybrid lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The aperture setting is also being upgraded from f/1.79 aperture which was used in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 models may feature Sony's "state of the art" image sensors but it was not confirmed which model will support the new sensor.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Other Specs

iPhone 15 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display. Experts also revealed that all iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB-C port to meet the European Union rule. The iPhone may come with the A16 Bionic chip. It can also come with the Dynamic Island feature which was also featured in iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to be available in black, blue, yellow, and pink colour options and a new light green colour may also be added. However, it is not sure if the green colour will be introduced in the September launch or if it will be part of the spring collection 2024. The price of the iPhone 15 is expected to start from $799.

Note that, the above-mentioned specs are based on rumours and the actual details will be announced during the Apple event which is happening on September 12, 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 18:01 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 camera: Check out the leaked specs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets