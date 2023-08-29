iPhone 15 launch soon, but what else will Apple launch? Check list of rumoured products

The most awaited Apple event is expected to commence on September 12 or 13, 2023. However, the exact date still remains a mystery as no official announcement has been made by the company yet. This year's launch event includes various new products that are expected to be launched alongside the new generation iPhone 15 series. Check out the list of expected Apple products that will be launched with the iPhone 15 series.

New Apple products list

According to a MacRumors report, below is the list of products that are expected to be launched at the Apple event.

Apple Watch Series 9: The new series of Apple smartwatches is expected to feature new technology which is being called the S9 chip. Mark Gurman reported that the new chip is based on the A15 chip. The watch can also support Bluetooth database and may come with an aluminium finish.

2. Apple Watch Ultra 2: As per reports, the Ultra 2 may come with a wide range of features and it will be powered by an S9 processor. It may also pack new 3D printed components and may weigh less than its predecessors. It is also expected that the watch will feature dark colours such as black titanium.

3. iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands: As with every Apple event, it is expected that this year, the company will also launch new cases and series 9 bands which are built with new material and have a magnetic buckle. Also, this year, Apple plans to provide eco-friendly phone cases.

4. USB-C AirPods Pro Case: Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier reported that the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to feature USB-C type charging, now, it is speculated that the event will also introduce AirPods Pro Case with USB-C charging.

5. USB-C Cables in different colours: This year, Apple may discard its white charging cable and will be introducing colourful USB-C Cables in the box. It is also rumoured that cables will match the colours of the iPhone 15 models. Additionally, the cables may be longer from 1 meter to 1.5m.

6. iOS 17 update: The Apple iPhone 15 series will feature the new software update which has been tested for months. Other iPhone users will get iOS 17 in subsequent weeks.