iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max may miss out on special feature; reason will surprise you

The launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series is still several months away, but leaks and rumours are ensuring interest in these upcoming smartphones remains high. For a couple of months now, analysts and leaksters have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have solid-state buttons instead of physical buttons. The hype around this feature had driven iPhone fans' expectations sky-high. Then tipster Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that physical button replacement is unlikely this year.

Not just him, the CAD images of iPhone 15 Pro models shared by a 9to5Mac report also suggest the same. The report says that the new haptic buttons have been replaced with conventional volume buttons in the upcoming iPhone 15 series due to something as mundane as production challenges. However, it doesn't specify anything else about the issue.

However, having said that, Apple is planning to retain the expected change in the Mute switch, or should we say, 'Action button'. Rumors suggest that the new mute button will replace the current mute switch and offer more features, leading many to speculate that it might function similarly to the Action Button found on the Apple Watch Ultra.

However, do remember that none of this has been written in stone. Apple is extremely secretive about its iPhones and what will ultimately pop out on launch may well surprise everyone.

What else is special this year for iPhone 15 Pro models

It is anticipated that Apple will equip the iPhone 15 Pro models with a titanium case that has rounder edges compared to previous iPhone generations. Furthermore, it is expected that the top-tier models of the iPhone 15 series will be powered by the improved A17 Bionic chipset.

One of the significant changes may be a shift in the charging mechanism, as the iPhone 15 series is predicted to come with a USB-C charging port, replacing the conventional lightning port. According to the new CAD renders, it appears that the camera bumps on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max won't stick out as much as previously speculated.