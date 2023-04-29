iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max may miss out on special feature; reason will surprise you

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are set to get massive upgrades, but they may miss out on this much-expected feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 22:29 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be top-end models and they will have the best features Apple has developed. (AFP)

The launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series is still several months away, but leaks and rumours are ensuring interest in these upcoming smartphones remains high. For a couple of months now, analysts and leaksters have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have solid-state buttons instead of physical buttons. The hype around this feature had driven iPhone fans' expectations sky-high. Then tipster Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that physical button replacement is unlikely this year.

Not just him, the CAD images of iPhone 15 Pro models shared by a 9to5Mac report also suggest the same. The report says that the new haptic buttons have been replaced with conventional volume buttons in the upcoming iPhone 15 series due to something as mundane as production challenges. However, it doesn't specify anything else about the issue.

However, having said that, Apple is planning to retain the expected change in the Mute switch, or should we say, 'Action button'. Rumors suggest that the new mute button will replace the current mute switch and offer more features, leading many to speculate that it might function similarly to the Action Button found on the Apple Watch Ultra.

However, do remember that none of this has been written in stone. Apple is extremely secretive about its iPhones and what will ultimately pop out on launch may well surprise everyone.

What else is special this year for iPhone 15 Pro models

It is anticipated that Apple will equip the iPhone 15 Pro models with a titanium case that has rounder edges compared to previous iPhone generations. Furthermore, it is expected that the top-tier models of the iPhone 15 series will be powered by the improved A17 Bionic chipset.

One of the significant changes may be a shift in the charging mechanism, as the iPhone 15 series is predicted to come with a USB-C charging port, replacing the conventional lightning port. According to the new CAD renders, it appears that the camera bumps on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max won't stick out as much as previously speculated.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 22:29 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets