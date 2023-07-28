iPhone 15 Pro is coming! Know one of the biggest changes that may sway you to buy it

The iPhone 15 Pro is here, and it comes with some amazing upgrades that you won't want to miss out on! One of the best reasons to get your hands on this new phone is the fantastic and exciting new button feature that is likely to be rolled out when the handset is launched.

This cool new button on the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to replace the mute switch. The best part for the user is that this button is likely to come with a bunch of options for customization!

Thanks to some nifty spade-work by Steve Moser, shared on MacRumors, we've learned that the button can be assigned to do different things with just a click. For instance, you may be able to set it up for Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, or Voice Memos.

Now, 9to5Mac says that the traditional silent mode switch is set to disappear and it's now expected to be a part of the Control Center.

If the reports actually come true, you'll be able to assign many Control Center functions to the new button located above the volume buttons. Choosing the right functions will be an exciting decision for everyone upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro!

Moreover, Apple appears to be retaining some familiar features in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action Button is expected to function similarly to the current mute switch, allowing users to conveniently switch their phones to silent mode as needed. Additionally, the Action Button might serve as a shortcut for swiftly launching the camera app. Similarly, it could also double as a quick switch to activate the phone's flashlight, a highly useful feature in numerous situations. Another intriguing possibility is the Action Button being utilized to toggle the Focus mode on or off.

Capture Moments Instantly

For photography enthusiasts, the new iPhone is likely to sport a feature that'll make their experience even better. They will be able to assign the new button as a dedicated launcher for the Camera app. In the past, Apple had a Smart Battery case with a dedicated camera button, but it disappeared with the MagSafe version of the battery. Now, with the iPhone 15 Pro, you may be able to easily launch the Camera app with just one click. Even if your phone is locked or the display is off, capturing moments will be quicker and more convenient than ever before.