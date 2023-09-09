iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming

In the weeks leading up to the Apple event, many leaks began talking about a new iPhone, branded the iPhone 15 Ultra, which could be a new addition to the lineup to be unveiled at the ‘Wonderlust' event. However, a new report has claimed that it is unlikely that iPhone 15 Ultra will make its debut. This also means that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will again retain its lofty status as the highest-end iPhone.

The new report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said, “Keeping with its usual pattern from the past few years, Apple is planning to debut four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and what will be called the 15 Pro Max (not Ultra as some have speculated)”. Earlier, Gurman was among those who stated that with the inclusion of the USB-C charging port, Apple could replace the branding for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the Ultra tag. But now, it appears that will not be happening, at least this year. Also read: iPhone 15 USB-C connectors a double-edged sword for Apple?

iPhone 15 Ultra may not be announced

The speculations originally began after Apple introduced a new Apple Watch Ultra that became the highest-end smartwatch for the company. Earlier, Apple also introduced its most powerful silicon chip and named it M1 Ultra (followed by M2 Ultra this year). It was believed that it was a new naming convention Apple was adopting and it could also reflect on the iPhones.

It was said that the iPhone 15 Ultra could feature a massive 6.9-inch display and a boosted version of the A17 Bionic chipset, along with the periscope zoom lens to further separate it from the iPhone 15 Pro and its predecessor. Also read: Apple just pushed out a significant security update

It is not certain whether the Ultra rebranding has been scrapped or we may see it next year with the iPhone 16 lineup, but with just two days to go for the Apple event, it seems unlikely that it can be included this year.

However, it should be known that Apple is famous for its surprises which it loves to introduce with its iconic ‘One More Thing' phrase that it has used previously to unveil the original iPhone, iPhone X, FaceTime, and the Apple Vision Pro. So, come Tuesday, if Tim Cook hits us with the same phrase, we know what's coming.