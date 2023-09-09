iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming

A new report has revealed that this year the iPhone 15 Ultra is not expected despite all the rumors, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will remain the lineup’s highest-end smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 11:13 IST
Apple event 2023 agenda: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, more
iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Apple new launch 2023 event is expected to be spectacular. The new generation of iPhone is expected to have four new models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are rumoured to feature Dynamic Island, which is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may come with a 48 MP main camera and there might be some improvements in the sensors. All iPhone 15 models are rumoured to have USB-C type charging. These models will be powered by A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices are expected to be  $799 and $899.
iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro models are expected to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and 3nm process. There might be an increase in battery sizes of the Pro models. They are also expected to feature an action button in place of the mute button. The iPhone 15  Pro Max version is expected to include a periscope camera for enhanced zooming capabilities. As per reports, these models are expected to get a price hike due to higher demand.
iPhone 14 Pro
Apple Watch Ultra 2: The new generation of Ultra may feature a Micro LED display and may come with a similar design as Apple Watch Ultra. This year, Apple may announce new color options. More information about the watch will be announced officially by Apple.
iPhone 14 Pro
Apple Watch Series 9: The generation of Apple watch is rumoured to be upgraded with an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. The smartwatch will come with a Bluetooth database. However, the design may stay similar to its predecessor. It is also rumoured that it will come with an aluminium finish.  It is expected to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.
iPhone 14 Pro
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port: Apple may also introduce a new USB-C type charging port case for its AirPods Pro 2. Everything will remain the same but just a new case is expected to be announced at the event.
iPhone 14 Pro
iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17: There may be new software upgrades for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. The new OS was already announced at the WWDC 2023 event and now experts believe that it will be launched alongside iPhone 15 lineup.
iPhone 14 Pro
The Apple event 2023 iPhone 15 showcase is scheduled for September 12, 2023. In just a few days, we'll have all the details about the products and their pricing from an official source.
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
A new report claims iPhone 15 Ultra will not make its debut this year, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will retain its position as the highest-end iPhone at the Apple event. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

In the weeks leading up to the Apple event, many leaks began talking about a new iPhone, branded the iPhone 15 Ultra, which could be a new addition to the lineup to be unveiled at the ‘Wonderlust' event. However, a new report has claimed that it is unlikely that iPhone 15 Ultra will make its debut. This also means that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will again retain its lofty status as the highest-end iPhone.

The new report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said, “Keeping with its usual pattern from the past few years, Apple is planning to debut four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and what will be called the 15 Pro Max (not Ultra as some have speculated)”. Earlier, Gurman was among those who stated that with the inclusion of the USB-C charging port, Apple could replace the branding for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the Ultra tag. But now, it appears that will not be happening, at least this year. Also read: iPhone 15 USB-C connectors a double-edged sword for Apple?

iPhone 15 Ultra may not be announced

The speculations originally began after Apple introduced a new Apple Watch Ultra that became the highest-end smartwatch for the company. Earlier, Apple also introduced its most powerful silicon chip and named it M1 Ultra (followed by M2 Ultra this year). It was believed that it was a new naming convention Apple was adopting and it could also reflect on the iPhones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It was said that the iPhone 15 Ultra could feature a massive 6.9-inch display and a boosted version of the A17 Bionic chipset, along with the periscope zoom lens to further separate it from the iPhone 15 Pro and its predecessor. Also read: Apple just pushed out a significant security update

It is not certain whether the Ultra rebranding has been scrapped or we may see it next year with the iPhone 16 lineup, but with just two days to go for the Apple event, it seems unlikely that it can be included this year.

However, it should be known that Apple is famous for its surprises which it loves to introduce with its iconic ‘One More Thing' phrase that it has used previously to unveil the original iPhone, iPhone X, FaceTime, and the Apple Vision Pro. So, come Tuesday, if Tim Cook hits us with the same phrase, we know what's coming.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 11:13 IST
