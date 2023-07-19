iPhone 16 Pro Max camera set to beat Samsung flagships?

It is rumoured that Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max camera will be upgraded to such an extent that it will give tough competition to Samsung flagship cameras.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 14:38 IST
iPhone 16: Price, specs and features – everything we know so far
iPhone
1/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
iPhone
3/6 Camera improvements: This year, only iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a Periscope camera lens. The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get periscope telephoto lenses in 2024, a MacRumors report suggested. Not just that, it says that the standard iPhone 16 may get a vertical camera layout just like the iPhone 12.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
4/6 Wi-Fi 7: According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 models might incorporate the latest WiFi 7 technology, which is anticipated to deliver speeds of at least 30 gigabits per second, with the potential to reach up to 40 gigabits per second. (HT Tech)
iPhone 16
5/6 iPhone 16 Ultra: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that there might be a new top-of-the-line model - iPhone 16 Ultra with additional improvements, a portless design, and more. However, it is still unclear whether Apple will replace the Pro Max with a new Ultra or will it be a fifth addition to the series. (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 Features that have slim chances: Under Display Face ID and solid-state buttons have been part of several rumours and leaks. However, the chances of the arrival of these two crucial upgrades on the iPhone 16 series are low. (HT Tech)
iPhone 16 Pro
View all Images
New iPhone 16 pro Max camera details leaked! Check the details now. (Unsplash)

The new iPhone 15 series has not even been launched yet and already the next version of the iPhone is making headlines with extremely interesting rumours and leaks. The latest leaks state that the next year's iPhone 16 Max Pro may be Apple's largest-ever handset. Not just that, it has been suggested that it may feature a new super-telephoto periscope camera that will take on Samsung flagships and even beat them. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had reported some time ago that Apple is considering to update increase iPhone 16 Pro size in 2024 to focus on camera enhancements.

iPhone 16 Pro Max leaks

The iPhone 16 Pro may come in at 6.3 inches, and the 16 Pro Max may even go up to 6.9 inches. In contrast, the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, making the new iPhones considerably larger than the earlier versions.

According to TechRadar report, it is possible that a new super telephoto camera will be included with focal lengths of over 300mm. This new camera will enable iPhone 16 Pro Max to capture close-up images from a distance along with sporting events and wildlife.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Although the iPhone camera is highly regarded by users, however, it is often compared with Samsung's high-end phones and differences emerge. Many users have shared camera comparison videos where iPhone lacks the ability to zoom in on objects. For instance, Apple claims that iPhone 14 Pro Max has a focal length of 77mm, whereas, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10x optical zoom telephoto camera is equivalent focal length of 230mm.

If the rumour turns out to be true that this would be a big jump for iPhone users and the company as well. It already has a huge fan base and with standout upgrades, buyers will be willing to go for these iPhones at much higher cost even.

Right now, the iPhone fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of new Apple iPhone 15 series. Its launch is suspected to be at end of the September. Till then stay tuned for more updates on iPhone 16.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 14:38 IST
