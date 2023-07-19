iPhone 16 Pro Max camera set to beat Samsung flagships?

The new iPhone 15 series has not even been launched yet and already the next version of the iPhone is making headlines with extremely interesting rumours and leaks. The latest leaks state that the next year's iPhone 16 Max Pro may be Apple's largest-ever handset. Not just that, it has been suggested that it may feature a new super-telephoto periscope camera that will take on Samsung flagships and even beat them. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had reported some time ago that Apple is considering to update increase iPhone 16 Pro size in 2024 to focus on camera enhancements.

The iPhone 16 Pro may come in at 6.3 inches, and the 16 Pro Max may even go up to 6.9 inches. In contrast, the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, making the new iPhones considerably larger than the earlier versions.

According to TechRadar report, it is possible that a new super telephoto camera will be included with focal lengths of over 300mm. This new camera will enable iPhone 16 Pro Max to capture close-up images from a distance along with sporting events and wildlife.

Although the iPhone camera is highly regarded by users, however, it is often compared with Samsung's high-end phones and differences emerge. Many users have shared camera comparison videos where iPhone lacks the ability to zoom in on objects. For instance, Apple claims that iPhone 14 Pro Max has a focal length of 77mm, whereas, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10x optical zoom telephoto camera is equivalent focal length of 230mm.

If the rumour turns out to be true that this would be a big jump for iPhone users and the company as well. It already has a huge fan base and with standout upgrades, buyers will be willing to go for these iPhones at much higher cost even.

Right now, the iPhone fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of new Apple iPhone 15 series. Its launch is suspected to be at end of the September. Till then stay tuned for more updates on iPhone 16.