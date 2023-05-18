iPhone 16 series: Know what is coming

iPhone 16 series is set to be very different from all previous iPhone series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 18:41 IST
iPhone 16
View all Images
iPhone 16 series is expected to launch next year. (Unsplash)

The leaks and rumours about the iPhone 16 lineup have started pouring in and amazingly, they are generating absolutely the same kind of hype as the iPhone 15, which is to be launched in September 2023. The iPhone 16 series launch is expected in 2024. Last year, we have seen that Apple had made significant upgrades to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in terms of the new chipset, large camera sensor, and new Dynamic Island features while leaving the non-Pro models with minimal upgrades. Similarly, iPhone 15 series is expected to follow the footsteps of the iPhone 14 series in terms of stuffing Pro models with new and exclusive features and leaving the vanilla models with minimal changes.

Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will get the Periscope camera upgrade, unlike the iPhone 15 series. Leaks suggest that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature the new Periscope camera lens.

With iPhone 16 Pro models set to get bigger in size, Apple's engineers will be able to incorporate a periscope lens in it. These enhanced zoom cameras, provided by Cowell E Holdings, are expected to deliver optical zoom capabilities of 5-6x.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 16: More Leaks and rumours

Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro model will get a bigger display than the iPhone 15 Pro. DSCC analyst Ross Young recently stated that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to feature screen sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. On the other hand, the non-Pro iPhone 16 models are expected to retain the old, smaller, display sizes.

However, it must be noted that iPhone 16 series is still over a year away, hence you should wait for more concrete information from Apple itself.

First Published Date: 18 May, 18:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets