iPhone 8, iPhone X owner? You will miss out on these iOS 17 features

iOS 17 was announced at WWDC 2023 on June 5 and while it isn't a big update as iOS 16 was, it will still bring several nice features to iPhones. Most of Apple's devices are expected to get this update, however, there are some that will miss out. Despite Apple supporting its iPhones for a period of almost 5 years, a feat that is yet to be matched by Android, as the chipsets get older, they are incapable of running the latest iOS version due to hardware limitations and thus, become obsolete.

iPhones to miss out on iOS 17

At WWDC 2023, Apple announced that iPhones such as iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and surprisingly, iPhone X, will miss out on the iOS 17 update. All these iPhones launched together in 2017, and run on Apple's A11 Bionic processor.

iPhone X was one of the most influential launches in the history of iPhones as it introduced a major change in Apple's design strategy. The Cupertino-based tech giant got rid of the thick bezels as well as the home button and introduced a notch that also housed Apple's proprietary Face ID technology.

Features not coming to iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

1. Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read.

2. Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak.

3. Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries.

4. Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk.

5. Other notable features - iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates.