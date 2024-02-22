iQOO Neo 9 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip launched in India; Know features, pricing, and more

After months of anticipation, iQOO has finally launched its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India. The launch of this smartphone closely follows the iQOO 12 launch, which is the company's flagship smartphone that launched in December. iQOO kicked off the marketing of the smartphone almost a month ago, and it has now been unveiled to the public, taking on the likes of the OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2. From features, and specifications to price, know all about the new iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Features and specifications

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro gets a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The panel has a peak brightness of 1500 nits and comes with a pixel density of 517 ppi. It also features wet touch technology meaning that you'll never miss important calls even when your hands are wet.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset manufactured on a 4nm process with a Supercomputing Chip Q1. It is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro also gets a 6K VC Cooling system for efficient thermal management.

On the back of this gaming smartphone, there is a dual camera setup, comprising a primary 50MP Sony IMX920 camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro packs a 5160mAh graphite battery and supports 120W FlashCharge (wired) as well as 50W wireless FlashCharge.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Pricing and availability

iQOO Neo 9 Pro has been launched in three variants and two colours - Fiery Red and Conqueror Black. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs. 35999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option will set you back Rs. 39999.

You can get a Rs. 2000 discount on the smartphone on ICICI and HDFC bank card transactions.

