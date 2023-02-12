    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Is Apple planning to limit iPhone USB-C functionality? Find out

    Apple is planning on using a custom integrated circuit (IC) interface for the port, which would allow it to authenticate the parts involved in the connection.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Feb 12 2023, 06:06 IST
    1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
    4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone Charging
    Only the Pro iPhones will get fast charging and data speeds, while the vanilla models will be using USB 2.0 speeds. (Unsplash)

    Due to the new EU regulations coming into effect next year, Apple has no choice but to adopt the USB-C port for its iPhones finally. However, as it happens a lot of times with Apple, there's apparently a twist.

    According to GSM Arena, a tech-news-related website, a new rumour suggests that the company is planning on using a custom integrated circuit (IC) interface for the port, which would allow it to authenticate the parts involved in the connection.

    If this sounds familiar to you, it's because that's exactly what Apple's been doing with its Lightning port. That authentication process built into the Lightning interface is what pops up those 'This accessory is not supported' warnings if you use anything that isn't made by Apple and also isn't part of its 'Made for iPhone' licensing program, which is a lucrative side business.

    Now obviously as this is a rumour, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. It's also worth noting that none of Apple's mobile devices that already use USB-C has something like this built-in.

    Meanwhile, as per GSM Arena, in previous rumours regarding iPhone USB-C limitations, it's been said that only the Pro iPhones will get fast charging and data speeds, while the vanilla models will be using USB 2.0 speeds, which are identical to Lightning ones.

    First Published Date: 12 Feb, 06:05 IST
