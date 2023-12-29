OnePlus Nord 3 price drop: Massive discount, check the amount and specs now

If you've been eyeing the latest OnePlus Nord 3, now is the perfect time to make your move. The OnePlus Nord 3, renowned for its impressive features, has just received a substantial price cut. Launched in July as the latest addition to the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 3 has garnered attention for its high-refresh rate screen, fast-charging battery, and the inclusion of the Android 13-based OxygenOS version. Check the savings after the announcement of the OnePlus Nord 3 price drop on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 3 Price Drop: Grab the Deal Now

Initially, it hit the market with a price tag of Rs. 33999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The OnePlus Nord 3 now gets a big discount and it is quite a tempting offer. A generous Rs. 4000 price cut brings the base variant's cost down to Rs. 29999, making it a lucrative option for potential buyers. The revised OnePlus Nord 3 price is currently reflected across various online shopping platforms such as Amazon.in. Notably, OnePlus rarely provides substantial discounts on its phones, and the company has not officially addressed any recent price adjustments, indicating that this reduced price could be a limited-time opportunity and should be availed in a hurry in case you are looking to buy a smartphone.

Other Offers

On the other hand, Amazon is also running an exchange offer for the OnePlus Nord 3. If you trade in your old smartphone, you could receive up to Rs. 28450 off on the OnePlus Nord 3's price. Keep in mind that the amount you save depends on the model and condition of your old phone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

Additionally, If you have an ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can enjoy an instant Rs. 2000 discount on your OnePlus Nord 3 purchase. Otherwise, if you have a OneCard Credit Card, you can avail an instant discount of 2000 on your purchase.

OnePlus Nord 3 Features

The OnePlus Nord 3 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Fueling its performance is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, offering configurations with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Operating on the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 version, the phone delivers a seamless user experience.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 16MP front camera caters to video calls and selfies. Powering the device is a robust 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Noteworthy is the smartphone's IP54 rating for protection, adding a layer of durability to its impressive features.