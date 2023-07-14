Poco C51, 'India’s most affordable 4G smartphone' launched

Poco has announced its partnership with Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel. The announcement came alongside the report about the Chinese company launching 'India's most affordable 4G smartphone', the Poco C51. The collaboration will help budget buyers to get a smartphone with 4G capabilities. Not only is the smartphone affordable, but it also brings a great deal for Airtel prepaid users as they will be getting a one-time 50 GB of mobile data from Airtel on the purchase of Poco C51.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, "The alliance between POCO and Airtel will bring an enhanced accessibility and affordability of POCO C51, across the country. Leveraging Airtel's expansive network, we will also offer the benefits of POCO's cutting-edge technology to a wider audience."

Poco C51 specifications and sale date

The Poco C51 features a 6.52-inch display with a leather design. It comes with a storage capacity of 7GB Turbo RAM (4GB LPDDR4X + 3GB Turbo RAM) and 64 GB internal storage. The Poco C51 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC processor along with a 5,000 mAh battery for longer performance.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

It features an 8 MP main camera and a 5 MP front camera. The phone will run on the latest Android version of Android 13. The phone also comes with a fingerprint scanner and accelerometer.

The 5G smartphone has been launched today, July 14 but, it will go on sale from July 18 on Flipkart.

Now, you must be curious about the price. Since it is being called India's most affordable 4G smartphone, let's check it out now.

Poco C51 price

POCO C51 4G smartphone will be available for sale in Flipkart priced Rs. 5999.

Shashwat Sharma, Director, Consumer Business of Bharti Airtel believes that it gives consumers an opportunity to upgrade their phones at a reasonable and affordable price. This will give budget users the opportunity to be part of the digital revolution, he added.