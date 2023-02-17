    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is coming later this year, most likely to affordable toned-down S23

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now slated to come later this year as an affordable variant of the Galaxy S23 flagship.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 09:41 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is coming to the markets later this year.
    Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is coming to the markets later this year.

    Samsung's Galaxy S23 has just hit the market and after our full review, it seems Samsung is poised to dominate the premium segment of the market for the next few months. However, the Galaxy S23 is far more expensive this year, and those looking to save money will need to consider last year's Galaxy S22. Samsung, however, has other plans for the lineup this year. Based on rumours, it is said that the Galaxy S23 FE is coming to the market, most likely with watered down specs.

    The Elec reports that the Galaxy S23 FE will continue the “FE” lineup of phones this year, taking the baton from the rather unpopular Galaxy S21 FE. The phone is said to come out by August/September, which is the same time Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5. None of the specs and features have been detailed yet but based on past records, you can expect it to be a toned-down version of the Galaxy S23 minus all the glass and metal parts.

    Galaxy S23 FE is coming soon

    Samsung first used the “FE” moniker, which stands for Fan Edition, for refurbished version of the Galaxy Note 7, which infamously was blowing up on its own. Samsung later used the FE moniker for the Galaxy S20 FE in 2020 to refer to its toned-down version of the Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S20 FE sold in high numbers and Samsung later released a 5G version of the same with a Snapdragon 865 chip at the helm. It was followed up by the Galaxy S21 FE in 2022, which used the Exynos 2200 chip.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B08VB2MRF8

    This year, the rumours say that the Galaxy S23 FE could replace the Galaxy A73 5G, which itself is less likely to see a successor. Samsung's strategy is expected to crown the Galaxy A54 5G as the flagship model in the A series. The Galaxy S23 FE could be used to fend off all the flagship killers from Chinese brands like iQOO, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

    What remains to be seen is the choice of specs. Samsung could most likely rely on the slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to keep the prices low, and stick with the triple versatile camera setup.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 09:41 IST
