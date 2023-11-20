Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Ring and more, check out what's coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Fans have been long waiting for the launch of Samsung's latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series. With a lot of hype created with the Galaxy S23 models, it is worth the wait to watch what Samsung has planned. Samsung is expected to launch its new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event which is rumoured to take place in January. Along with the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung might also announce its new Galaxy Ring and various other critical AI initiatives. Here is a sneak peek at what might be introduced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Last year, Samsung conducted two unpacked events during which it launched its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy S23 series. Now, as the new year is coming, rumors about the Galaxy S24 are peaking. Tom's Guide reported that it might be announced in mid-January 2024 itself. With Apple iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 series already in the market, fans would be loking at Samsung to reveal something special.

Excited about what's lined up next for Samsung? Check the expected announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: As per reports, the company is rumored to launch three devices under this series: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra. This year, the smartphone is expected to have various upgrades and tweaks in terms of processor, camera, features, and more. So, you might want to wait for the launch.

Samsung Galaxy AI: The Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature Artificial intelligence capabilities, just like the Google Pixel 8 lineup. The Galaxy AI is expected to come with on-device and cloud-based AI capabilities. It is also reported that the smartphone may feature a generative AI that enables users to create and edit photos. However, the AI feature may be based on a subscription model. Yes, that means you will have to pay for the privilege.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Samsung may announce a new wearable technology in the form of a smart ring which will enable users to track their fitness just like a smartwatch. The Galaxy Ring is expected to monitor and track exercise, heart rate, blood pressure and aFib detection.

Note that the above-mentioned details about these Samsung products are based on speculations and rumors. The official details will be available only during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Till then, we will have to wait for what's really coming next year from the House of Samsung.

