Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Ring and more, check out what's coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Samsung to launch its Galaxy S24 series soon along with the Galaxy Ring and new AI announcement at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Know what all is coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 11:14 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Check what Samsung might launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 apart from the Galaxy S24. (Representative image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Check what Samsung might launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 apart from the Galaxy S24. (Representative image) (Samsung)

Fans have been long waiting for the launch of Samsung's latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series. With a lot of hype created with the Galaxy S23 models, it is worth the wait to watch what Samsung has planned. Samsung is expected to launch its new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event which is rumoured to take place in January. Along with the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung might also announce its new Galaxy Ring and various other critical AI initiatives. Here is a sneak peek at what might be introduced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Last year, Samsung conducted two unpacked events during which it launched its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy S23 series. Now, as the new year is coming, rumors about the Galaxy S24 are peaking. Tom's Guide reported that it might be announced in mid-January 2024 itself. With Apple iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 series already in the market, fans would be loking at Samsung to reveal something special.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Excited about what's lined up next for Samsung? Check the expected announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: As per reports, the company is rumored to launch three devices under this series: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra. This year, the smartphone is expected to have various upgrades and tweaks in terms of processor, camera, features, and more. So, you might want to wait for the launch.

Samsung Galaxy AI: The Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature Artificial intelligence capabilities, just like the Google Pixel 8 lineup. The Galaxy AI is expected to come with on-device and cloud-based AI capabilities. It is also reported that the smartphone may feature a generative AI that enables users to create and edit photos. However, the AI feature may be based on a subscription model. Yes, that means you will have to pay for the privilege.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Samsung may announce a new wearable technology in the form of a smart ring which will enable users to track their fitness just like a smartwatch. The Galaxy Ring is expected to monitor and track exercise, heart rate, blood pressure and aFib detection.

Note that the above-mentioned details about these Samsung products are based on speculations and rumors. The official details will be available only during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Till then, we will have to wait for what's really coming next year from the House of Samsung.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 11:01 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Ring and more, check out what's coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon