Samsung Unpacked 2023: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Fold 5 launched; check prices across the world

At the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event held today in Seoul, Korea, the tech giant unveiled its latest cutting-edge foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. With innovative features and sleek designs, these devices are expected to revolutionise the foldable smartphone industry. The event was attended by tech enthusiasts, industry experts, and media representatives from around the world.

Samsung has announced competitive prices for both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5, aiming to make these foldable devices accessible to consumers worldwide. The prices for the base variants are as follows:

U.S.A: $999

U.K: £1,049

UAE: Dh3899

India: To be announced

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5:

USA: $1799.

UAE: DH 6799

UK: £1,749

India: To be announced

The smartphones will be available for pre-order in select markets starting today, and the official global release is scheduled for with general availability starting August 11. It will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs:

Samsung introduces the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a larger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display, offering more functionality without opening the phone. The main 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The device features the new Flex Hinge for seamless closure, an Armor Aluminum frame, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Camera upgrades include AI enhancements and improved Nightography. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a powerful foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 builds upon its predecessor with incremental improvements. It boasts a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a larger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with 1750 nits peak brightness. The device is thinner at 13.4mm and lighter at 253 grams, featuring a new Flex Hinge mechanism that closes fully without any gap. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 clocked at 3.36GHz, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and up to 30X Space Zoom, along with a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto sensor. A 4400mAh dual battery, 25W wired charging, 10W wireless charging, S-Pen support, and IPX8 protection complete the package.

In short, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event has once again showcased the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology, bringing innovative designs and premium features to its customers. With the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 now unveiled, consumers worldwide are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the future of smartphones.