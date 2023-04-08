This CRAZY iPhone 13 price cut lets you take the phone home for just Rs. 400

Attention iPhone lovers! If you are looking to upgrade your existing smartphone and buy a new one, you must have been going through different ecommerce websites to check if you can get a good discount. Discounts are quite volatile online. They come and go and are usually limited for a small period of time or till the stock lasts. But there is an even better way to buy an iPhone which will cost you just a fraction in one go. Amazon has a great iPhone 13 price cut right now which lets you pay just Rs. 400 a day to own the smartphone, including no-cost EMI. If you're fascinated by this new payment option, read on to know the details.

How to buy an iPhone 13 for Rs. 400 a day

Paying for an expensive smartphone like the iPhone 13 in one lump sum can be a difficult task for many. Afterall, Amazon has listed the 256GB variant of the smartphone at a price of Rs. 79900. There is an easier solution, however. You can instead opt for an EMI (Easy Monthly Installment) based payment option to divide the cost into multiple payments over a period of six months. And to make things better, Amazon has also introduced a no-cost EMI where you just have to pay the price of the product and will incur no interest rate on top of that. But this is not even the best part.

The best part about this EMI deal is that you get to take advantage of any flat discounts the platform is offering. Right now, the Rs. 79900 iPhone 13 256GB variant has a 10 percent discount, which brings down its price to Rs. 71999. If you take the EMI deal, this is all you have to pay for.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

As part of the EMI deal, you have to pay Rs. 12000 a month for 6 months straight to pay off for the iPhone 13. This amount essentially comes down to Rs. 400 a day. This is the most affordable way to pay for an expensive gadget that is just a bit out of your affordability range. To know more about the deal, visit the Amazon product page.

B09G9FNN4X

Exchange offer also available for iPhone 13

If you are someone who is comfortable with paying a lump sum but wants the overall amount to be lower, you can instead opt for the exchange offer. Amazon currently has an exchange deal worth Rs. 28000. All you need is to exchange your existing smartphone. The amount of discount that you can redeem will depend on the smartphone model you exchange. But if you can get the full value, you can take home the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 43999.