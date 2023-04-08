This CRAZY iPhone 13 price cut lets you take the phone home for just Rs. 400

Do not pay a fortune to own the iPhone 13 when you can buy it for just Rs. 400 per day. Know all about this price cut deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 10:59 IST
iPhone 13 Mini FREE! Verizon offers amazing deal on the last ever “Mini” iPhone
iPhone 13 Mini
1/5 Apple launched its latest flagship iPhone 14 series a couple of weeks ago. The tech giant discontinued previous models such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max after the launch. However, you can still get the iPhone 13 Mini with an incredible offer where it can be yours for free! (Apple)
image caption
2/5 The iPhone 13 Mini is originally priced at $599. However, you can get it absolutely free by availing this exciting Verizon offer. You do not even have to trade-in an old smartphone to get this deal. You just have to subscribe to Verizon’s unlimited 5G data line to get the iPhone 13 Mini for free. (Reuters)
iPhone 13 Mini
3/5 Verizon’s unlimited plans start at $70 per month and go up to $90 per month for the truly unlimited 5G plan. If you avail any one of these plans, you’ll get the smartphone free. But there is a catch. You will have to honour this contract for a period of 36 months, otherwise you will have to pay the full retail price of the smartphone. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 You can also get the 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPhone 13 Mini with this offer. However, you will have to pay an installment of $2.77 and $8.33 per month respectively until your contract period ends. (HT Tech)
iPhone 13 Mini
5/5 iPhone 13 Mini Specifications: Apple launched the iPhone 13 Mini last year with new and exciting features. iPhone 13 features a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially. It was also the first iPhone to feature Apple’s new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform. (Apple)
iPhone 13
View all Images
Know all about this awesome iPhone 13 deal. (Unsplash)

Attention iPhone lovers! If you are looking to upgrade your existing smartphone and buy a new one, you must have been going through different ecommerce websites to check if you can get a good discount. Discounts are quite volatile online. They come and go and are usually limited for a small period of time or till the stock lasts. But there is an even better way to buy an iPhone which will cost you just a fraction in one go. Amazon has a great iPhone 13 price cut right now which lets you pay just Rs. 400 a day to own the smartphone, including no-cost EMI. If you're fascinated by this new payment option, read on to know the details.

How to buy an iPhone 13 for Rs. 400 a day

Paying for an expensive smartphone like the iPhone 13 in one lump sum can be a difficult task for many. Afterall, Amazon has listed the 256GB variant of the smartphone at a price of Rs. 79900. There is an easier solution, however. You can instead opt for an EMI (Easy Monthly Installment) based payment option to divide the cost into multiple payments over a period of six months. And to make things better, Amazon has also introduced a no-cost EMI where you just have to pay the price of the product and will incur no interest rate on top of that. But this is not even the best part.

The best part about this EMI deal is that you get to take advantage of any flat discounts the platform is offering. Right now, the Rs. 79900 iPhone 13 256GB variant has a 10 percent discount, which brings down its price to Rs. 71999. If you take the EMI deal, this is all you have to pay for.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As part of the EMI deal, you have to pay Rs. 12000 a month for 6 months straight to pay off for the iPhone 13. This amount essentially comes down to Rs. 400 a day. This is the most affordable way to pay for an expensive gadget that is just a bit out of your affordability range. To know more about the deal, visit the Amazon product page.

B09G9FNN4X

Exchange offer also available for iPhone 13

If you are someone who is comfortable with paying a lump sum but wants the overall amount to be lower, you can instead opt for the exchange offer. Amazon currently has an exchange deal worth Rs. 28000. All you need is to exchange your existing smartphone. The amount of discount that you can redeem will depend on the smartphone model you exchange. But if you can get the full value, you can take home the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 43999.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 10:58 IST
