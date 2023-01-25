 Motorola Edge 5g 2022 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Motorola Mobile Motorola Edge 5G 2022

    Motorola Edge 5G 2022

    Motorola Edge 5G 2022 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 39,890 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 5G 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 5G 2022 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Expected Release Date: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37806/heroimage/151151-v2-motorola-edge-5g-2022-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37806/images/Design/151151-v2-motorola-edge-5g-2022-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37806/images/Design/151151-v2-motorola-edge-5g-2022-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37806/images/Design/151151-v2-motorola-edge-5g-2022-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹39,890 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹39,890 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Motorola Edge 5G 2022 Price in India

    Motorola Edge 5G 2022 price in India starts at Rs.39,890. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 5G 2022 is Rs.44,990 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Edge 5G 2022 price in India starts at Rs.39,890. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 5G 2022 is Rs.44,990 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Edge 5g 2022 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 32 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 30W
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    • F2.45
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    Design
    • 170 grams
    • 160.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Mineral Gray
    • 7.9 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 74.2 mm
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • OLED
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 144 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 91.32 %
    • 399 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 88.14 %
    General
    • Motorola
    • Yes
    • January 26, 2023 (Expected)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Edge 5G 2022
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • SIM1: Nano
    Performance
    • Mali-G610 MC3
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • 8 GB
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1050
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 13MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Motorola Edge 5g 2022