 OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch in India soon: Specs and price revealed- Here's what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch in India soon: Specs and price revealed- Here’s what to expect

Oneplus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to launch soon in India, as suggested by an IMDA listing. Check its expected price, specs, features and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 13 2024, 11:16 IST
Is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 worth the buy? Check out the verdict. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE4, and now there's buzz about the potential launch of its sibling, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, in India. While there's no official confirmation yet, the smartphone has made an appearance on the IMDA certification website, suggesting it might hit the shelves soon. The Geekbench and BIS certification websites also hinted at its impending arrival. Let's dive into what's expected from the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: IMDA Listing Details

According to areport by MySmartPrice, a OnePlus model labeled CPH2621 has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA regulatory website, bearing the name OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. The listing doesn't provide many specifics, but a OnePlus phone with the same model number was recently seen on Geekbench.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Expected Price and Specifications:

Geekbench hints that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could pack a punch with a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. However, the legitimacy of these details remains uncertain, considering the confirmed link to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite model. Previously, a tipster on X suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite might come with a price tag below Rs. 20000 in India and could be a rebranded version of the Oppo A3. It may feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, run on Android 14, and flaunt a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, along with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Nord CE3 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G debuted in India starting at Rs. 19999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, with the 8GB + 256GB option priced at Rs. 21999. It packed an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chip, a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging, a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen, a robust 108MP triple rear camera system, and a 16MP front camera.

First Published Date: 13 May, 11:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets