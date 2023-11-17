Icon
5 asteroids to pass by Earth today, reveals NASA; Know speed, size, and more

NASA has predicted 5 asteroids to pass Earth by a close margin today, November 17. From size, and speed to distance of approach, know details, as per the space agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 15:09 IST
Asteroid 2023 VX7 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, November 17, is designated Asteroid 2023 VX7. During its approach, it will come as close as just 957,000 kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is just 43 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 38960 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 VG5 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 VG5, and it will pass by Earth today, November 17. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of 81 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 2.2 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 83832 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 VX4 – Yet another space rock named Asteroid 2023 VX4 will also pass Earth today, November 17. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 35 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 14196 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 VK4 – Asteroid 2023 VK4 will pass by Earth today, November 17. During its close approach, it will come as close as 4.7 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of nearly 76 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 42690 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 VW7 – Asteroid 2023 VW7, with a width of nearly 62 feet, will pass Earth today, November 17. According to NASA, this asteroid is travelling at almost 36238 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 2.8 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 17 Nov, 15:09 IST
