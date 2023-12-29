5 asteroids to pass Earth in the coming days; NASA reveals speed, size, and other details
NASA has revealed that the orbits of 5 asteroids will bring them close to Earth in the next few days. These asteroids range in size from 53 feet to 130 feet! Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more, as per the space agency.
First Published Date: 29 Dec, 14:52 IST
More From This Section
Solar storm approaching Earth soon, set to hit on January 1! Auroras to be visible in high latitudes
29 December 2023
Aircraft-sized asteroid will pass Earth today, says NASA; Know speed, size, distance and more
29 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 XE12 to pass Earth for the first time soon, reveals NASA; Check details
28 December 2023
Unearthing Mars' watery past: NASA's Perseverance Rover reveals signs of ancient river flow
28 December 2023
After Bennu asteroid, NASA sends OSIRIS-REx on a mission to study ‘God of Chaos’ asteroid Apophis
28 December 2023
Humanoid robots in space - The next frontier: Meet NASA's humanoid robot Valkyrie
28 December 2023
71703841585223
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS