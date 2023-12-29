Icon
5 asteroids to pass Earth in the coming days; NASA reveals speed, size, and other details

NASA has revealed that the orbits of 5 asteroids will bring them close to Earth in the next few days. These asteroids range in size from 53 feet to 130 feet! Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more, as per the space agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 29 2023, 14:52 IST
NASA has revealed that the orbits of 5 asteroids will bring them close to Earth in the next few days. These asteroids range in size from 53 feet to 130 feet! Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more, as per the space agency. (Pixabay)
(Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 YM – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 YM, and it will pass by Earth tomorrow, December 30. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 120 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 3.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 44491 kilometers per hour.
(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XE12 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 XE12 will pass Earth on December 31. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 130 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 5.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 42386 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
(Pixabay)
Asteroid 2021 AM6 – Asteroid 2021 AM6 will pass by Earth on December 31. During its close approach, it will come as close as 7 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 53 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 23926 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
(Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 YR – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 YR will pass Earth on January 2. According to NASA, this 128 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 43890 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.7 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 YR – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 YR will pass Earth on January 2. According to NASA, this 128 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 43890 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
(Pixabay)
First Published Date: 29 Dec, 14:52 IST
