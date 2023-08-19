Home Photos 5 giant asteroids approaching Earth! Speed to size, NASA reveals details

5 giant asteroids approaching Earth! Speed to size, NASA reveals details

From 20211 QJ21 to 2023 PM, 5 asteroids are hurtling towards Earth next week. Check here for more details:

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 21:27 IST
Asteroid 2011 QJ21
Asteroid 2011 QJ21: This asteroid is set to make a close approach to Earth on August 19, as per NASA. The asteroid is rushing at a massive speed toward Earth. As per Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) data, this asteroid  is travelling towards Earth at a rapid speed of 54196 km per hour. Asteroid QJ21 will get as near as 4,960,000 km to the Earth. This may look like a huge distance, but in astronomical terms, it is quite small. (Pixabay)
asteroid 2O23 PM1
 Asteroid 2023 PM1: This asteroid is on its way toward the Earth, traveling at a speed of 66860 kilometers per hour. It was first observed on 13 August and the last observation was made on 18 August. As NASA suggests, this asteroid is not big enough to be called a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. The asteroid 2023 PM1 is almost 220 feet wide and will make its approach on August 21. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QE:
Asteroid 2023 QE: This Bus sized asteroid will make its closest approach on Earth on August 2021. The size of this asteroid is 37 Feet wide and will approach Earth at a distance of 2.07 million KM. The speed of this asteroid will be 23609 km per hour.  (NASA)
asteroid 2023 PM
Asteroid 2023 PM: The asteroid designated as 2023 PM will approach Earth on August 21. It is of the Amor family of asteroids. It will approach Earth at a speed of 25081 KM per hour. It was observed on 8 August. It is not big enough to pose any threat to Earth.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QF
Asteroid 2023 QF: According to NASA, this asteroid will approach Earth on August 23. It belongs to the Apollo family of asteroids. It will approach Earth at a speed of 19584 KM per hour. It was last observed on 18 August. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 19 Aug, 21:27 IST

