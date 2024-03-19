 Realme Pad Lte 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet
Home Tablets in India Realme Tablet Realme Pad LTE 64GB

Realme Pad LTE 64GB

Realme Pad LTE 64GB is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 7100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Pad LTE 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Pad LTE 64GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
RealmePadLTE64GB_Capacity_7100mAh
RealmePadLTE64GB_RAM_4GB
RealmePadLTE64GB_ScreenSize_10.4inches(26.42cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36503/heroimage/146895-v3-realme-pad-lte-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_RealmePadLTE64GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36503/heroimage/146895-v3-realme-pad-lte-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_RealmePadLTE64GB_4
Key Specs
₹17,999
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
7100 mAh
4 GB
440 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Realme Pad LTE 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Pad LTE 64GB in India is Rs. 17,999.  This is the Realme Pad LTE 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Real Gold and Real Grey. ...Read More

Realme Pad LTE 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Real Gold, Real Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
43% off

realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet | 4GB RAM 64GB ROM (Expandable) | 26.4cm

realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet | 4GB RAM 64GB ROM (Expandable) | 26.4cm (10.4 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 7100 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker | Golden Colour
₹29,999 ₹17,000
Buy Now
44% off

realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable) | 26.4cm

realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable) | 26.4cm (10.4 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 7100 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker | Golden Colour
₹32,999 ₹18,450
Buy Now
44% off

realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable) | 26.4cm

realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable) | 26.4cm (10.4 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 7100 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker | Grey Colour
₹32,999 ₹18,490
Buy Now

More from Realme

31% OFF
Realme Pad 2
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Imagination Grey
₹19,999 ₹28,999
Buy Now
Realme Pad Lte 64gb Realme Pad 2
Realme Pad LTE 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Real Gold
₹19,999
Check Details
Realme Pad Lte 64gb Realme Pad Lte 128gb
Realme Pad X
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹29,999
Check Details
Realme Pad Lte 64gb Realme Pad X
Realme Pad X 5G 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹44,999
Check Details
Realme Pad Lte 64gb Realme Pad X 5g 128gb
Realme Tablets

Realme Pad LTE 64GB Competitors

Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
Check Details
Realme Pad Lte 64gb Realme Pad Mini
OPPO Pad Air
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹16,999
Check Details
Realme Pad Lte 64gb Oppo Pad Air
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹15,999
Check Details
Realme Pad Lte 64gb Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 Lte
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹16,999
Check Details
Realme Pad Lte 64gb Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64gb

Realme Pad Lte 64gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7100 mAh

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 18W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Standby time

    Up to 1560 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7100 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Height

    246.1 mm

  • Colours

    Real Gold, Real Grey

  • Width

    155.9 mm

  • Weight

    440 grams

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.24 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Model

    Pad LTE 64GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    September 16, 2021 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    realme

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G80

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Realme Pad LTE 64GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Realme Pad Lte 64gb