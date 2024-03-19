 Realme Pad Mini Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet
Realme Pad Mini

Realme Pad Mini is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6400 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Pad Mini from HT Tech. Buy Realme Pad Mini now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹17,999
8.7 inches (22.1 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
6400 mAh
3 GB
372 grams
Realme Pad Mini Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Pad Mini in India is Rs. 17,999.  This is the Realme Pad Mini base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Grey.

Realme Pad Mini

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Blue, Grey
Realme Pad Mini Expert Review

  • Decent design
  • Good battery life
  • Clean user interface
  • Impressive sound quality
  • Slow touch response
  • Low brightness level
  • Slow charging

Realme Pad Mini Verdict

The Realme Pad Mini offers a decent performance with good battery life and can be considered for doing basic works like attending video calls, reading, online classes, binge watching, among others.

Realme Pad Mini Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.7" (22.1 cm)

  • Battery

    6400 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6400 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 18W

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Weight

    372 grams

  • Thickness

    7.6 mm

  • Width

    124.5 mm

  • Colours

    Blue, Grey

  • Height

    211.8 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.7 %

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1340 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    179 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8.7 inches (22.1 cm)

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Brand

    realme

  • Model

    Pad Mini

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    May 2, 2022 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MP1

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T616

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Realme Pad Mini News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

    Realme Pad Mini