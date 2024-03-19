Realme Pad Mini Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet

The starting price for the Realme Pad Mini in India is Rs. 17,999. This is the Realme Pad Mini base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Grey.
The Realme Pad Mini offers a decent performance with good battery life and can be considered for doing basic works like attending video calls, reading, online classes, binge watching, among others.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.