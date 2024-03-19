Realme Pad Mini Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet

Realme Pad Mini Realme Pad Mini is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6400 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Pad Mini from HT Tech. Buy Realme Pad Mini now with free delivery.

1/5 2/5 3/5 4/5 View all Images View all Images 5/5 Key Specs Price ₹17,999 Screen Size 8.7 inches (22.1 cm) Processor Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Operating System Android v11 Battery 6400 mAh RAM 3 GB Weight 372 grams See full specifications

Realme Pad Mini Expert Review Good Decent design

Decent design Good battery life

Good battery life Clean user interface

Clean user interface Impressive sound quality Bad Slow touch response

Slow touch response Low brightness level

Low brightness level Slow charging

Realme Pad Mini Verdict The Realme Pad Mini offers a decent performance with good battery life and can be considered for doing basic works like attending video calls, reading, online classes, binge watching, among others. Realme Pad Mini Review: Surprisingly good for its price Want a compact tablet for basic requirements? Considering Realme Pad Mini? Read the review to know how it fares.

Realme Pad Mini Full Specifications Key Specs Display 8.7" (22.1 cm)

Battery 6400 mAh Battery User Replaceable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6400 mAh

Type Li-ion

Quick Charging Yes, Quick, 18W Camera Resolution 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 3264 x 2448 Pixels

Shooting Modes High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Face detection

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash No Design Weight 372 grams

Thickness 7.6 mm

Width 124.5 mm

Colours Blue, Grey

Height 211.8 mm Display Screen to Body Ratio 81.7 %

Screen Resolution 800 x 1340 pixels

Display Type TFT LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 179 ppi

Screen Size 8.7 inches (22.1 cm) General Operating System Android v11

Brand realme

Model Pad Mini

Custom UI Realme UI

Network 5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

Fingerprint Sensor No

Launch Date May 2, 2022 (Official) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Voice Calling No

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India

NFC No

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz Performance RAM 3 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57 MP1

Processor Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset Unisoc T616 Smart TV Features Camera 8 MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 32 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

