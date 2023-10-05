Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 LTE
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Silver, Pink Gold, Gray
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 LTE in India is Rs. 21,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Pink Gold and Gray. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.