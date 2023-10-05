 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 58,999 in India with Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 8000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹58,999
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Android v12
8000 mAh
8 GB
503 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in India is Rs. 58,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Graphite and Pink Gold. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
3% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Large Display, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, S-Pen in Box, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G Tablet, Mystic Green
₹59,990 ₹57,900
Buy Now
23% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender
₹69,999 ₹53,999
Buy Now
19% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, WiFi+5G, IP68 Tablet, Gray
₹79,999 ₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Full Specifications

  • Display

    11" (27.94 cm)

  • Battery

    8000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W: 100 % in 80 minutes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Height

    253.8 mm

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Weight

    503 grams

  • Width

    165.3 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.92 %

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    274 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S8

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    February 22, 2022 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Graphics

    Adreno 730

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

  • Processor

    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    13 MP + 6 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 100 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8