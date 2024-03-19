 Smartbeats S5 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। smartbeats Tablet
Smartbeats S5

Smartbeats S5 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Smartbeats S5 from HT Tech. Buy Smartbeats S5 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹7,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Smartbeats S5 Price in India

The starting price for the Smartbeats S5 in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the Smartbeats S5 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Smartbeats S5

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Smartbeats Tablets

Smartbeats S5 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    3200 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    November 23, 2020 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Smartbeats

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    S5

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
Latest Tablets

    Smartbeats S5