1000-pound FIREBALL explodes over US, terrifies locals; NASA identifies it as meteoroid

An amazing event occurred in the evening skies of Texas, USA that left the local citizens terrified. On Wednesday, February 15, a gigantic fireball was seen zooming across the sky near the USA and Mexico border. McAllen, Texas got the best view of the event and many residents reported hearing loud boom and experienced their houses shaking as the fireball flew past in the sky. NASA, after running a preliminary analysis, believes that the fireball was caused by a meteoroid that exploded yesterday. As further examination continues, local authorities have issued a warning asking residents to not touch the debris from the explosion.

In a report posted by NASA, the space agency stated, “Based on analysis of preliminary information from several sources, NASA experts believe the object was a meteoroid about two feet in diameter weighing about 1000 pounds. The angle and speed of entry, along with signatures in weather radar imagery, are consistent with other naturally occurring meteorite falls”. NASA also noted that based on radar data, it was indicated that meteorites reached the ground from this event. Meteorites refer to the solid remains of a meteoroid that reach the surface of the Earth.

Fireball causes chaos in USA, found to be a meteoroid

It is not sure whether the entire meteoroid made an impact on ground or whether it broke down into small pieces which then reached the surface of the Earth. Astronomers and authorities are still determining the exact location where the debris fell.

Even as the advisory is to not touch the pieces of debris, NASA has reassured people that it is not a risk to people. It stated, “Although meteorites tend to hit Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground. Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public”.

Interestingly, this particular meteoroid escaped the watchful eyes of many space telescopes and ground-based observatories which look out for such incidents. The reason behind it is believed to be the small size of the meteoroid (about 2-feet in width) and it appearing from the direction of the Sun, which make the telescopes useless due to the solar glare.

NASA highlighted the event as a reminder to focus on Earth's defense against asteroids, meteoroids and other space rocks. It emphasized, “The meteor seen in the skies above McAllen is a reminder of the need for NASA and other organizations to increase our understanding and protection of Earth, to combine scientific and engineering expertise to advance human space exploration, to integrate terrestrial and planetary research for furthering our understanding of the solar system, and to promote successful space missions by mitigating risk”.