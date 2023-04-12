Home Tech News 15-inch MacBook Air rumoured to launch alongside iOS 17 at WWDC 2023

15-inch MacBook Air rumoured to launch alongside iOS 17 at WWDC 2023

According to reports, Apple can launch the 15-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC 2023 alongside the iOS 17 reveal. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 18:12 IST
Apple MacBook Air M2 256GB First Glance: New everything
Apple MacBook Air M2
1/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 brings a new minimalist design from the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The sides are now thicker and have rounded edges, while the Apple logo grows bigger on the lid. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a new 13.6-inch LCD display with slim bezels and a new notch for holding the 1080p webcam. The display is brighter than the M1 MacBook Air display. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 also gets a new keyboard with larger keycaps, even for the Fn keys. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the Sleep Key is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air M2
4/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with macOS Monterey out of the box. However, it will get macOS Ventura update later in the year with the new features such as Stage Manager, Spotlight Search, and more. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on the MacBook Air M2, which is the same as the MacBook Air M1. The 256GB variant gets you the 30W adapter whereas the 512GB variant gets you the 36W dual port charger. It also supports the 67W fast charger that does 0-50 percent in 30 minutes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Other than the MagSafe port for charging, you get two USB-C ports with support Thunderbolt 3, USB-4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 speed formats. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air M2
View all Images
At the WWDC 2023, Apple can launch the 15-inch MacBook Air. (HT Tech)

The major anticipation around the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which is scheduled to begin on June 5, was the iOS 17 update and the potential launch of the Apple AR/VR headset. But now, new developments have come to the surface which will surely make MacBook enthusiasts happy. According to reports, the WWDC 2023 could also mark the launch of the larger 15-inch MacBook Air. Take a look at the details.

The information comes from Apple tipster Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), which was spotted by MacRumors. The production of the 15-inch MacBook Air began in February 2023 and was ramped up in March. There is another ramp-up planned for April. With all the production increases, he stated that while he did not know about the precise launch date, it could take place in late April or early May. But there is just one problem with this estimate.

15-inch MacBook Air could debut at WWDC 2023

The problem with a late April timeline is that Apple is unlikely to host a spring event this time around. And with so much anticipation built around a larger MacBook Air, it is also unlikely that Apple would release the product via a press release.

This has led a lot of experts in the field to believe that the MacBook Air debut can take place at the Apple WWDC 2023 event. With just two months to go, it could be the ideal time to both introduce and launch the product globally.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop is expected to get a 15.5-inch display, very similar to the now-discontinued 15.4-inch MacBook Pro. The device will give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro.

Apart from the MacBook, iOS 17, and Apple mixed reality headset, some rumors have also claimed that Apple could announce a new generation Studio Display with a Mini-LED panel and ProMotion technology.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 17:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets