15-inch MacBook Air rumoured to launch alongside iOS 17 at WWDC 2023

The major anticipation around the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which is scheduled to begin on June 5, was the iOS 17 update and the potential launch of the Apple AR/VR headset. But now, new developments have come to the surface which will surely make MacBook enthusiasts happy. According to reports, the WWDC 2023 could also mark the launch of the larger 15-inch MacBook Air. Take a look at the details.

The information comes from Apple tipster Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), which was spotted by MacRumors. The production of the 15-inch MacBook Air began in February 2023 and was ramped up in March. There is another ramp-up planned for April. With all the production increases, he stated that while he did not know about the precise launch date, it could take place in late April or early May. But there is just one problem with this estimate.

15-inch MacBook Air could debut at WWDC 2023

The problem with a late April timeline is that Apple is unlikely to host a spring event this time around. And with so much anticipation built around a larger MacBook Air, it is also unlikely that Apple would release the product via a press release.

This has led a lot of experts in the field to believe that the MacBook Air debut can take place at the Apple WWDC 2023 event. With just two months to go, it could be the ideal time to both introduce and launch the product globally.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop is expected to get a 15.5-inch display, very similar to the now-discontinued 15.4-inch MacBook Pro. The device will give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro.

Apart from the MacBook, iOS 17, and Apple mixed reality headset, some rumors have also claimed that Apple could announce a new generation Studio Display with a Mini-LED panel and ProMotion technology.