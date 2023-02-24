    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News 5 asteroids, one a 734-foot monster, zooming towards Earth; NASA reveals list

    5 asteroids, one a 734-foot monster, zooming towards Earth; NASA reveals list

    NASA has shared details around 5 scary asteroids which will be heading towards the Earth in the coming days. Check the list.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 15:44 IST
    NASA on alert as 5 asteroids, including mammoth 1500-foot asteroid, heading for Earth soon
    asteroids
    1/5 Asteroid 1993 VB – Asteroid 1993 VB will pass Earth today, February 21, at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers. In fact, it is already rushing towards the planet, travelling at a fearsome speed of 39864 kilometers per hour. NASA has estimated Asteroid 1993 VB to be nearly 1500 feet (about half the height of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world) wide! (Pixabay)
    Asteroids
    2/5 Asteroid 2023 DF - NASA has issued an alert against another 44 feet wide asteroid named Asteroid 2023 DF. This terrifying asteroid is expected to come extremely close to Earth today, February 21. Its distance of close approach will be just 1.6 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 35137 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 CM2 – This asteroid, with a width of 67 feet, will make its close trip to Earth tomorrow, February 22, at a distance of just 820,000 kilometers. The asteroid, known as Asteroid 2023 CM2, is already rushing towards Earth, travelling at a speed slower than other asteroids, at 40508 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
    image caption
    4/5 Asteroid 2023 AA2 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 AA2 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach tomorrow, February 22. This asteroid is gigantic, with a width between 328 feet and 721 feet and it is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 24913 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at an extremely close distance of just 6.6 million kilometers.  (NASA/JPL)
    asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2023 DE – The fifth asteroid, with a size ranging between 62 feet and 134 feet, is named Asteroid 2023 DE and will be making its closest Earth approach tomorrow, February 22. It will come as close as 3.3 million kilometers, according to NASA JPL. The asteroid is moving at a blistering speed of 60690 kilometers per hour.  (Wikimedia Commons)
    Asteroid
    View all Images
    Know all about the 5 asteroids which are zooming towards the Earth. NASA reveals list. (Pixabay)

    After a long time, the Earth is enjoying a bit of a rest from asteroids. Dangerous asteroids have been passing the Earth every single day, including a gigantic 1500-foot wide asteroid which made a close flyby on Tuesday. But this period of quiet is sadly very short-lived as more asteroids are gearing up to make close approaches towards our planet. Among them, the scariest is a 734-foot wide asteroid which will come extremely close to the Earth, as per NASA. Let us take a closer look at how the space around the Earth looks like for the next few days and which asteroids are going to give us a worrying time.

    Ten asteroids which are gunning for the Earth

    1. Tomorrow, February 25, a 104-foot wide asteroid named 2023 CG1 will be coming as close as 5.8 million kilometers to the Earth. The asteroid is traveling at the speed of 23328 kilometers per hour. The data for these asteroids comes from NASA Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

    2. The very next day, on February 26, a 59-foot wide asteroid named 2023 DA will be making its close approach to the Earth. The asteroid is expected to make a flyby at a distance of just 1 million kilometers from our planet. This asteroid is traveling at a mind-numbing speed of 21132 kilometers per hour.

    3. On February 27, a 469-foot wide huge asteroid will be coming near our Earth. NASA data reveals that the asteroid will be coming as close as 4.8 million kilometers to our planet. It is traveling at the speed of 55944 kilometers per hour.

    4. On February 28, a 475-foot wide asteroid called 2006 BE55 will be heading towards the Earth. The asteroid will come roughly around 3.5 million kilometers to the Earth. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 47936 kilometers per hour.

    5. Finally, on March 3, a humongous 734-foot asteroid named 2007 ED125 will be coming close to the Earth. It will come as close as 4.4 million kilometers to the Earth. The asteroid is traveling at a scary speed of 47032 kilometers per hour.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 15:20 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new