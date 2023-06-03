5 things about AI you may have missed today: Elon Musk reacts to his AI photo, Rishi Sunak considers AI watchdog, more

After Google and Microsoft, Apple is all set to host its developer-focused event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, starting Monday, June 5. And just like the former two, many expect the iPhone maker to make some big announcements around artificial intelligence, although nobody knows what that might be. In separate news, Elon Musk has reacted to his AI photo that reimagined him as an Indian groom, delighting the netizens. UK PM Rishi Sunak is reported to be considering bringing an AI watchdog to keep a watchful eye on the emerging technology. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a look.

Elon Musk reacts to his AI photo

A couple of days ago, an AI-generated image of the Twitter CEO Elon Musk went viral. The image reimagined him as an Indian groom. The image was posted on the Instagram page named Rolling Canvas Presentations. The image was created using Midjourney.

Now, Musk has reacted to the image on Twitter and said, “I love it” followed by the Indian flag emoji. The tweet has delighted the Indian netizens and has received 50.8K likes, 3513 retweets, and hundreds of comments.

Rishi Sunak plans AI watchdog

According to a report by Hindustan Times, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might be considering a London-based AI watchdog to oversee any risks posed by the new technology.

“The Prime Minister is very alive to the need for international alignment on the approach to AI as the technology evolves to ensure we can benefit from the opportunities but manage the risks,” a government source was quoted as saying. Notably, the European Union is also drafting an act that aims to regulate the creation and usage of AI.

Mumbai airport gets efficiency boost due to AI

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai could soon allow 10 percent more flights at the airport, with a boost expected to come from AI and machine learning (ML), as per a report by The Times of India. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) aims to increase the number of flight movements handled per hour, which at present is 46, within a couple of years.

This will be done by eliminating the zigzag path of aircraft to move to an empty runway will be replaced with a more efficient ‘follow the green' initiative where pilots will just follow the central lights on the runway to find their path, reducing the movement and the chances of errors.

Australia looks to regulate AI

The Australian government is looking for ways to regulate AI platforms, as per a report by The Guardian.

Ed Husic, the industry and science minister of the country said, “People want to think about whether or not that technology and the risks that might be presented have been thought through and responded to in a way that gives people assurance and comfort about what is going on around them”. The main concern for the government is the unchecked growth of generative AI.

AI artist reimagines Pirates of the Caribbean stars in a sci-fi world

A digital artist called Sahid has posted a new set of images that reimagines the characters from the movie series Pirates of the Caribbean into an eccentric world of science fiction with retro colors and futuristic attires. The photos showcase Captain Jack Sparrow, Davey Jones and others.