5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google rolls out Duet AI, Snapchat launches AI selfie feature, and more

AI Roundup: Google is rolling out Duet AI for all Google apps in the Workspace. Snapchat is launching a new AI selfie feature called Dreams.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 22:29 IST
Know what's happening in the AI universe today, August 29.
It was a big day in the artificial intelligence space today as Google made some major announcements. Google has finally begun rolling out its Duet AI, an AI-powered assistant for all Google apps in the Workspace, including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, and more. The AI tool has been in the testing phase since June, and now it is being made available to all Workspace users. In other news, Snapchat is launching a new AI feature called Dreams that will allow users to click fantasy-filled selfies of themselves. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a look.

Google rolling out Duet AI

According to a report by 9to5Google, Duet AI, Google's enterprise-grade AI-powered tool for Workspace is being rolled out. Google has announced that the Duet AI will be made available to all of its paying users, starting with those who pre-ordered it in June. The tool has been priced at $30 per month per user. The AI assistant is capable of writing emails and documents, taking live notes during video calls, creating custom plans, creating images from text prompts, and more.

Snapchat launches ‘Dreams' AI feature

Snapchat announced today that it is launching a new AI-powered feature called Dreams. The company said that it will be a revolution similar to its 2015 augmented reality filters that allowed users to sprout dog ears onto their faces. “Starting today, with a new Gen AI-powered feature called Dreams, Snapchatters can create fantastical images that let them try on new identities–be it a mermaid in a deep-seascape, or a renaissance era royal,” the post stated.

The feature will be rolled out in a phased manner. Once available, you can find it in the Memories tab.

Intel to launch AI-powered processors for better battery life

Intel will soon bring its AI-enabled Meteor Lake processors that will offer a better battery life for laptops, as per a report by TechRadar. While the processor is focused on AI-specific tasks, the reports mention that Intel is also going to use AI to switch between high-performance and low-power states automatically to extend the battery life of the system.

Google showcases a special watermark for AI images

Google's DeepMind team has been working on a special watermark for AI images that is impossible to edit. Called SynthID, Google released this new watermark for AI images today, as per a report by The Verge. The watermark is embedded into the pixels of the image but does not alter it in any noticeable way. It will, however, show up in detection tests and confirm that the image is created by AI.

“It doesn't change the image, the quality of the image, or the experience of it. But it's robust to various transformations — cropping, resizing, all of the things that you might do to try and get around normal, traditional, simple watermarks,” said Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

This watermark is believed to solve the problem of deepfakes.

Allurion introduces AI-powered weight loss coach

Allurion Technologies, a company dedicated to ending obesity, has today unveiled Coach Iris, a new generative AI-powered health coach, according to a report by BusinessWire. It is intended to instantly expand the care team by providing always-on support, education, and motivation. The company believes it will allow the clients to achieve better outcomes with higher efficiency.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 22:27 IST
