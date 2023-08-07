5 things about AI you may have missed today: IT giants take to AI skilling, racial bias in AI tool and more

Indian IT giants are investing heavily in AI skilling prominent projects come their way; AI technology amazes, but also raises ethical concerns; Huawei revives smartphone business with AI-Powered OS amid Ongoing US sanctions- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI skilling

Indian IT companies like TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are heavily investing in skilling their employees in AI. They are collaborating with tech giants such as Microsoft and Google to upskill their workforce in generative AI and other AI platforms, according to a Business Today report. Tech Mahindra has already trained 8,000 employees in AI during the first quarter of GY 2023-24, while TCS plans to train 25,000 employees on Microsoft's AI suite. Wipro also aims to equip 20,000 employees with AI skills through its partnership with Google Cloud.

2. AI raises ethical concerns as fans embrace ‘Fantasy RockStar' covers

AI-generated music covers are becoming both impressive and controversial. While musicians like Nick Cave and Sting have expressed disapproval of AI writing songs, fans are using the technology for fantasy crossovers. An AI James Hetfield cover of the iconic song by Black Sabbath called"War Pigs", has caught everyone's attention, with some questioning the ethics of reproducing voices of musicians. Despite the debate, fans find the Metallica and Sabbath mashup a surreal treat, Metal Hammer reported.

3. Huawei revives smartphone business with AI-Powered OS amid Ongoing US sanctions

Huawei aims to revive its smartphone business with the latest AI-powered HarmonyOS 4 upgrade, despite ongoing US sanctions and chip supply challenges, according to a mynews report. Richard Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, expressed optimism at the annual developer conference after Huawei resurfaced as a top-five smartphone vendor in China. HarmonyOS 4 integrates AI model Pangu, offering ChatGPT-like services like automated messaging and image creation.

4. S.E.C Chief expresses concerns about A.I.

Gary Gensler, Chairman of the SEC, has expressed concern about AI and its potential risks to the financial system. He warns that with the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, just a few AI companies could build foundational models for various businesses, leading to interconnectedness and a higher likelihood of financial crashes. Gensler believes this technology could be at the center of future financial crises due to its powerful economic implications of scale and networks, The New York Times reported.

5. AI tool's unintended racial bias floors woman

Rona Wang, an MIT graduate, experimented with AI to enhance her LinkedIn profile picture, but the results were unexpected. The AI-generated photo depicted her with fair skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes, leaving her astonished. She shared the comparison on Twitter, highlighting the issue of racial bias in AI tools.