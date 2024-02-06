 5 things about AI you may have missed today: UK to invest $125 mn in AI research, Amazon’s AI tool answers queries, more | Tech News
AI roundup: From the UK investing $125 million in AI research to reading a 2000-year-old scroll with the help of AI, check what happened today in AI-verse.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 18:56 IST
Google Chrome generative AI features out now - harness the power of AI for yourself
AI
1/5 Google Chrome has announced some experimental generative AI features for users to personalize their web experience and make efficient use of artificial intelligence in their daily tasks. However, these Google Chrome generative AI features will be first made available in the US on Macs and Windows PCs.  (Google)
AI
2/5 To enable the Chrome generative AI features, sign in to your Google account and then select Settings located in the three-dotted menu on the top right corner,  then go to the Experimental AI page. There you will be asked to turn on the AI features. (Pexels)
AI
3/5 Google Chrome AI feature 1: Chrome with the help of AI will enable users to automatically organize their tabs. The tools will suggest and create tab groups based on your open tabs. To use this feature, right-click on a tab and click on “Organize Similar Tabs” Then the tool will suggest names and emoji for the tab groups that you can select. (Google )
AI
4/5 Google Chrome AI feature 2: You can now customize your Chrome with generative AI wallpapers on Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices. Google has announced a text-to-image diffusion model for Chrome which will enable users to generate custom themes-based wallpaper based on prompt on the Create with AI feature. (Google)
AI
5/5 Google Chrome AI feature 3: Chrome will now include a “Help me write” feature which will help users to write reviews, RSVP for a party, or make an inquiry on a website. This will work exactly like a generative AI writing tool such as ChatGPT or Bard. Users just have to provide prompts and the AI will start writing on itself.  (Google )
AI
View all Images
AI roundup: Check out the AI news of February 6, 2024. (Pexels)

AI roundup: In today's world of artificial intelligence (AI), the UK announced a whopping $125 million investment plan for AI research and training regulators about the technology. On the other hand, Amazon's new AI assistant answers shoppers' queries and product questions. However, the AI tool raises questions among experts due to Amazon's secrecy over the newly introduced AI assistant. Check out what's going on.

  1. UK is investigating $125 million for AI research and regulations

On Tuesday, Britain revealed their AI investment plans to upscale research. The country plans to build nine new research centres in AI. Additionally, the country will also work on training the regulators about the technology. Technology minister Michelle Donelan said, “AI is moving fast, but we have shown that humans can move just as fast. By taking an agile, sector-specific approach, we have begun to grip the risks immediately,” according to a Reuters report.

2. Amazon's AI assistant rolling out; experts raising questions 

2. Amazon's AI assistant rolling out; experts raising questions

Amazon is steadily rolling out the artificial intelligence assistant Rufus, however, experts are raising concerns over its algorithm secrets. Michael Pachter, a Wedbush Securities analyst said that Amazon would be missing out on potential revenue if it didn't allow advertisers to access Rufus. Pachter said, “Advertising drives retail and Amazon is no different – why do you think they are generating tens of billions of dollars in advertising a year,” according to a Reuters report.

3. HP Spectre x360 laptop announced with AI capabilities

HP finally launched its AI-powered Spectre x360 laptops in India today. The laptops come in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch and are powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI capabilities. HP says that these are the world's most adaptive personal computers as they can manage AI tasks alongside CPU and GPU. The HP Spectre x360 laptops starts at a price of Rs.164999, according to a CNBC report.

4. The researchers used AI to read a 2000-year-old scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

In shocking news, a group of three researchers used AI technology to read out the 2000-year-old scroll buried by the Vesuvius eruption. The researchers were awarded with $700000 prize for solving the mystery. The three researchers were Youssef Nader, a PhD student in Berlin, Luke Farritor, a student and SpaceX intern from Nebraska, and Julian Schilliger, a Swiss robotics student, as reported by Phsy.org.

5. Cisco and NVIDIA to deliver AI infrastructure solutions to enterprises

Today, both leading tech companies, Cisco and NVIDIA announced their collaboration to build AI infrastructure solutions. This will help enterprises to build their own AI services and join the race of leading technology. Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco said, “Strengthening our great partnership with NVIDIA is going to arm enterprises with the technology and the expertise they need to build, deploy, manage, and secure AI solutions at scale.” According to a press release.

