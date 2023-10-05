Icon
Home Tech News Aditya-L1 mission: Massive data coming, here is how ISRO is preparing for it

Aditya-L1 Mission is set to generate huge amounts of data as the spacecraft journeys towards the Sun. To make full use of the information, here is what ISRO is doing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 16:51 IST
The pivotal role of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in crafting Aditya-L1's solar corona study payload
Aditya L1
1/6 The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has announced its pivotal role in the Aditya-L1 mission. This landmark project, a collaborative effort with ISRO, aims to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun. (ISRO)
2/6 IIA's team has built the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), an important part of the seven payloads aboard Aditya-L1. VELC will uncover the mysteries of the solar corona, bringing us closer to comprehending our star. For the unaware, the solar corona is the outermost layer of the Sun. (ISRO)
3/6 "In its quest to assemble the VELC payload, IIA established India's pioneering "Class to Clean Rooms" at its CREST campus in Hosakote. This effort underscores our commitment to technological excellence," said the institution. (ISRO)
4/6 Embracing the Sun's Halo Orbit: Aditya-L1 is poised for liftoff from Sriharikota on September 2. As part of this extraordinary mission, the satellite will be positioned in a halo orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, offering uninterrupted solar observations. (ISRO)
5/6 Unveiling the Solar Secrets: VELC's revolutionary capabilities include simultaneous imaging, spectroscopy, and spectro-polarimetry channels. These features enable us to probe the solar corona's intricate dynamics, origin of coronal mass ejections, and magnetic field measurements, propelling solar science into a new era. (ISRO)
6/6 The insights gleaned from Aditya-L1's scientific voyage will not only deepen our understanding of the solar corona but also furnish essential data for space weather studies. As India continues to make strides in space exploration, Aditya-L1's mission promises to enlighten us about both the moon and the sun. (ISRO)
Aditya L1
Students at IIT Kanpur have a great chance to get full insights into the Aditya-L1 mission as they will get to sift through the copious amounts of data that the spacecraft is set to generate. (ISRO Twitter)

The Aditya L-1 mission spacecraft is well on its way to the L-1 point from where it will constantly watch the Sun. ISRO expects it to generate massive amounts of data and for that, it will require huge manpower. The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) recently hosted the fifth Aditya-L1 Mission workshop in collaboration with the Aryabhatta Observational Science Research Institute (ARIES), Nainital. This three-day workshop was organised by the Department of Physics at IIT Kanpur and the Aditya-L1 Support Cell. These efforts are expected to yield great results derived from the information provided by Aditya L-1.

Bridging Theory and Practice

The Aditya-L1 Mission, undertaken by ISRO, marks India's inaugural journey to study the Sun, its atmosphere, and its influence on Earth. IITK has actively participated in this scientific endeavour and has now initiated a workshop aimed at equipping selected final-year undergraduate (UG), MSc, and PhD students with the skills to harness upcoming data from the Aditya-L1 satellite, according to an India Education Diary report.

Nurturing Solar Science Enthusiasts

The workshop's inauguration was led by Prof. Harshawardhan Wanare, Head of the Department of Physics and the Centre for Lasers and Photonics at IIT Kanpur. Prof. Gopal Hazra welcomed the attendees, while Dr. Vaibhav Pant of ARIES emphasised the importance of the Aditya-L1 support cell for analysing mission data.

Throughout the event, experts in the field delivered informative lectures. Prof. S. Krishna Prasad from ARIES provided an overview of the Sun and its structure. Subsequent sessions covered plasma processes within the Sun, its solar wind, its link to laboratory plasma, and techniques for measuring magnetic fields in space.

An institute lecture titled "The Mysterious Magnetic Personality of Our Sun" by renowned scientist Prof. Arnab Rai Choudhuri captivated an audience of over 300 attendees.

The second day of the workshop focused on observational aspects of the Sun, including solar flares, solar wind, coronal mass ejections, and solar energetic particles. Participants received hands-on training in using the magnetohydrodynamic code PLUTO, a crucial tool for computational astrophysics.

Participants also visited the Plasma lab of Prof. Sudeep Bhattacharjee, gaining insights into plasma generation and confinement. Additionally, they explored Prof. Aditya Kelkar's accelerator lab, delving into the continuous acceleration of particles like electrons and protons within the Sun.

The third and final day centred on the Aditya-L1 mission, where participants, equipped with theoretical and observational knowledge, delved into the complexity of mission payloads. Prof. Dipankar Banerjee presented two key payloads, VELC and SUIT, and highlighted the potential for coordinated observations with NASA and ESA missions.

The workshop also provided a platform for students to engage with the IIT Kanpur community through open lectures. Prof. Dipankar Banerjee discussed "Aditya-L1: India's Own Mission," emphasising the collaborative effort that created this advanced space observatory. Prof. Piyali Chatterjee explored the intriguing coronal heating problem in solar physics and how the Aditya-L1 mission could help solve it.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 16:51 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon