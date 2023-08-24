Home Tech News After Apple, now Spotify rolls out more creator tools to empower podcasters

After Apple, now Spotify rolls out more creator tools to empower podcasters

To empower podcasters, Spotify introduced a suite of tools including personalized pages and analytics features on Wednesday at the Podcast Movement conference in Denver.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 13:05 IST
Spotify
Spotify for Podcasters will get more tools starting this Fall season. Check them out. (Unsplash)
Spotify
Spotify for Podcasters will get more tools starting this Fall season. Check them out. (Unsplash)

Podcasts are an increasingly popular audio platform in India and the country ranks third globally with over 150 million podcast listeners. While the podcast journey in India started in 2005 with Abhishek Kumar and Aditya Mhatre's Indicast, the format has become extremely popular since the emergence of streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, and more. To encourage and empower podcasters, Apple just a few days ago, rolled out several creator tools such as Linkfire integration and subscriber analytics.

Now, Spotify has followed suit and introduced a suite of podcaster tools on Wednesday at the Podcast Movement conference in Denver.

Spotify: New tools for podcasters

The new creator tools for podcasters were announced by Austin Lamon, Spotify's Podcast Product director. According to a report by TechCrunch, with this update, podcasters can now customize their podcast's landing page, adding information such as their bio as well as external links to their social media handles. With the new preview option, instead of having automatically selected previews, hosts can now choose which part of their podcast they wish to feature in the preview section.

Moreover, the Spotify for Podcasters dashboard will allow hosts to see their impression analytics and check monthly impressions on each episode, as well as the entire show. Podcasters will also be able to see how their content is being discovered and consumed. Hosts can also add “Creators recommendations”, where they can suggest new listeners other recommendations, and even advise them on where to start on their podcast.

For enterprises, Spotify's Megaphone platform will also get a Spotify Audience Network Performance Dashboard that will provide information about their listeners' impressions such as their region, episodes and shows listened to, as well as cost per 1000 impressions (CPM)

Like Apple, Spotify Podcast will also get an analytics feature that will help creators track their monetary gains from subscriptions as well as ad revenue. The company also mentioned that the Automated Ads program for monetization, which is currently in an invite-only phase in the US, will also be rolled out in other regions such as Australia and the UK. As per Spotify, these new features will be rolled out to hosted and non-hosted podcasters during the Fall season.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 13:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets