After Apple, now Spotify rolls out more creator tools to empower podcasters

Podcasts are an increasingly popular audio platform in India and the country ranks third globally with over 150 million podcast listeners. While the podcast journey in India started in 2005 with Abhishek Kumar and Aditya Mhatre's Indicast, the format has become extremely popular since the emergence of streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, and more. To encourage and empower podcasters, Apple just a few days ago, rolled out several creator tools such as Linkfire integration and subscriber analytics.

Now, Spotify has followed suit and introduced a suite of podcaster tools on Wednesday at the Podcast Movement conference in Denver.

Spotify: New tools for podcasters

The new creator tools for podcasters were announced by Austin Lamon, Spotify's Podcast Product director. According to a report by TechCrunch, with this update, podcasters can now customize their podcast's landing page, adding information such as their bio as well as external links to their social media handles. With the new preview option, instead of having automatically selected previews, hosts can now choose which part of their podcast they wish to feature in the preview section.

Moreover, the Spotify for Podcasters dashboard will allow hosts to see their impression analytics and check monthly impressions on each episode, as well as the entire show. Podcasters will also be able to see how their content is being discovered and consumed. Hosts can also add “Creators recommendations”, where they can suggest new listeners other recommendations, and even advise them on where to start on their podcast.

For enterprises, Spotify's Megaphone platform will also get a Spotify Audience Network Performance Dashboard that will provide information about their listeners' impressions such as their region, episodes and shows listened to, as well as cost per 1000 impressions (CPM)

Like Apple, Spotify Podcast will also get an analytics feature that will help creators track their monetary gains from subscriptions as well as ad revenue. The company also mentioned that the Automated Ads program for monetization, which is currently in an invite-only phase in the US, will also be rolled out in other regions such as Australia and the UK. As per Spotify, these new features will be rolled out to hosted and non-hosted podcasters during the Fall season.