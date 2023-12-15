Icon
Home Tech News Amazon's Jeff Bezos highlights the "problem with PowerPoint presentations" in Lex Fridman podcast

Amazon's Jeff Bezos highlights the "problem with PowerPoint presentations" in Lex Fridman podcast

In a Lex Fridman podcast, Jeff Bezos sheds light on how Amazon meetings take place and how he likes to conduct business. And he thinks PowerPoint presentations have a problem.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 18:09 IST
Icon
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos shares Amazon's meeting culture in a recent Lex Fridman podcast where he revealed what he thinks of the bulletted points in PowerPoint presentations. (AFP)
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos shares Amazon's meeting culture in a recent Lex Fridman podcast where he revealed what he thinks of the bulletted points in PowerPoint presentations. (AFP)

Jeff Bezos, the founder of ecommerce giant Amazon and space venture Blue Origin, appeared on a Lex Fridman podcast and revealed what he prefers during Amazon meetings. He revealed some insights into what goes on in meetings during the podcast and , while indicating the importance of achieving goals, he shares detailed insights into his famous 6-page memos and how Amazon conducts meetings to ensure that happens. Check out how Amazon conducts its meetings, what Bezos really likes and dislikes, to make them as informative as possible as well as engaging and result-oriented.

Jeff Bezos on Amazon's unique meeting culture

In a clip of the podcast shared by fromprodmgmt.world, Bezos explains that his "perfect meeting" starts with “A crisp document and a messy meeting.” He adds that the document should be detailed and that it should be written with such clarity that it should be like “angels singing from on high.” The meeting itself should have people asking "questions that no one knows answers to". Fridman asks him about the famous 6-page memo, and Bezos said that they conduct a 30-minute study hall which gives the people present at the meeting the time to read the memo. After the memo is read by everyone, the meeting agenda is discussed threadbare and as he put it, "try and wander your way to a solution".

He also said, “You could say that you could read these memos in advance but the problem is people do not have time to do that.” In the podcast, he highlighted the meaningful discussions they have and the insight they get from each member which makes each meeting worth investing time in.

Further Bezos also talks about how PowerPoint presentations are not ideal for the audience. He explained, “That is the other problem with PowerPoint presentations. They are often just bullet points. And you can hide a lot of sloppy thinking behind bullet points.”

He added, “It's easy for the author and hard for the audience and a memo is the opposite.”

He concludes, “It's hard to write a six-page memo... but for the audience, it's much better.”

However, he highlights the importance of the effort and time put into preparing these six page memos. He said that the task is daunting and requires various checks to make sure it is detailed and the audience gets all the answers it is looking for within these memos.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 18:09 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon