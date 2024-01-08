Apple AI tools all set for launch with iOS 18; may make announcement around CES 2024 too

With sales in the corridor of uncertainty in 2023, 2024 is a big year for Apple in terms of introducing AI features to its products to ensure it gets buyers to make a beeline for stores. With the Samsung Galaxy S24 set for a big launch, nothing short of a massive announcement will likely do. While the company is far behind then other competitors in terms of AI integration, however, it is working to ramp up its game. With the iOS 18 update, Apple is planning to bring new generative AI tools and features to the iPhones just like Samsung and Google Pixel are doing. Earlier, it was rumored that Siri may get generative AI features, however, it looks like Apple has planned something bigger, which it will reveal at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Apple's generative AI tools and iOS 18

According to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter report, Apple is currently working on testing generative AI tools and features that are to be introduced with the iOS 18 update. It is rumored that Apple may announce various AI tools at the WWDC event which is expected to take place in June. While there were talks for the revamped version of Siri, Gurman reported that Apple has been testing their large language model called "Ajax" since the beginning of 2023.

It is rumored that the generative AI tools may include productivity suite features, auto completion or generation, and much more. Gurman said, “It also is working to merge AI into services like Apple Music, where the company wants to use the technology to better automate playlist creation. And Apple is planning a big overhaul to its digital assistant, Siri.”

Additionally, Apple may introduce a new version of Xcode and other development tools for developers for easy code completion. It is also reported that a new AI-based system to aid AppleCare employees is under work for troubleshooting customer queries. Therefore, we may see a lot of AI-based changes in the upcoming update or iPhone 16 in particular. However, Gurman also said that Apple's generative AI initiative may take till 2025 to fully integrate the AI-powered tools and features into their devices. Therefore, in the coming months, Apple will also be giving tough competition to other brands in the market.

CES 2024

Gurman has also said that Apple may try to get some much-needed attention at the upcoming CES 2024. While the company does not really participate in the event, Gurman expects "...announcements related to mixed-reality headsets and artificial intelligence. Apple, Google and others also send engineers to the event to look for next-generation components and new partnerships." That likely refers to an announcement around the Apple Vision Pro.

