Apple Pro Vision headset gets big Mira boost

In a significant move, Apple has taken over .Mira, a startup focused on creating AR headsets.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 11:23 IST
Apple teams up with Mira, a startup specialising in Augmented Reality Headsets.

In a significant development within the augmented reality (AR) industry, Apple has taken over Mira, a startup focused on creating AR headsets. While the exact financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, the move coincides with Apple's introduction of its own AR headset named Vision Pro, priced at $3,499. Apple officially confirmed the acquisition after reports surfaced that 11 Mira employees had been hired by the tech giant. Mira's CEO, Ben Taft, shared his excitement for the company's "next chapter at Apple" in a private Instagram post, reflecting on the journey from a small startup founded in a dorm room to being acquired by Apple.

Mira, founded by Ben Taft in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, specialised in the development of AR headsets. The company boasted an impressive clientele, including Universal Studios, where they provided AR headsets for use in attractions at Nintendo World theme parks. Notably, Mira had the privilege of having former Apple product designer Jony Ive as an advisor during their entrepreneurial journey.

Apple's entry into the realm of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) is marked by the launch of the Vision Pro AR headset, which is slated to hit the market in early 2024, initially targeting the United States.

Setting itself apart, the Vision Pro AR headset features a comprehensive three-dimensional user interface that responds to the user's eyes, hands, and voice commands. Powered by visionOS, acclaimed as the world's leading spatial operating system, this technology allows users to interact with digital content in a way that creates a palpable presence within their surroundings. Moreover, the Vision Pro incorporates EyeSight technology, enabling users to remain connected with people in their immediate surroundings while immersed in the digital world.

As customary, Apple did not disclose specific details about its plans or intentions regarding the acquisition of Mira. However, this move highlights Apple's commitment to advancing its AR and VR capabilities and provides insight into the company's long-term strategy for shaping the future of immersive technology.

