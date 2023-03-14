    Trending News

    Asteroid danger! Menacing 590-foot Asteroid 2023 CM dashing towards Earth

    NASA expects mammoth Asteroid 2023 CM to make an extremely close approach to the planet as soon as today, March 14.

    By: HT TECH
    Mar 14 2023, 09:22 IST
    Locked on target! 5 asteroids, including 590-foot space rock speeding towards Earth
    Asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2020 FV4 – Asteroid 2020 FV4, which is 92 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on March 13. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 29350 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    2/5 Asteroid 2023 CM – Asteroid 2023 CM, which is nearly 590 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on March 14. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 50498 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 3.9 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 DM – Asteroid 2023 DM will make its closest approach to Earth on March 15. It is nearly 200 feet wide, as per NASA. The asteroid will come as close as 3.2 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a fiery speed of 26457 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
    Asteroid
    4/5 Asteroid 2018 UQ1 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2018 UQ1 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on March 17. This asteroid, with a mammoth width of 450 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 42037 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at an extremely close distance of 4.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2016 WH – The fifth asteroid, with a size ranging between 36 feet and 78 feet, is named Asteroid 2016 WH and will be making its closest Earth approach on March 19. It will come as close as 6.9 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a fearsome speed of 42380 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    The asteroid's orbit will bring it closest to Earth today, as per NASA. (Pixabay)

    A warning has been issued about an asteroid which will pass Earth at an alarmingly close distance. Although scientists have determined that there is no risk of impact as of yet, the asteroid's close approach serves as a reminder of the potential danger that asteroids can pose to our planet. NASA, ESA and other space agencies continue to keep a watch on Near-Earth Objects which have the potential to collide with our planet. If these objects come within 8 million kilometers of Earth, they are classified as Potentially Hazardous Objects.

    NASA has now warned that an asteroid is speeding towards Earth and it is expected to come shockingly close to the planet today, March 14.

    Asteroid 2023 CM details

    The asteroid has been named Asteroid 2023 CM by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. The same organization has also revealed its trajectory, distance of close approach and expected speed. Asteroid 2023 CM will pass Earth today, March 14, at a distance of just 3.9 million kilometers. What's alarming about this asteroid is its mammoth size. NASA estimates the asteroid to be nearly 590 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as a skyscraper!

    In fact, NASA has revealed that this space rock is already rushing towards the planet, travelling at a fearsome speed of 50496 kilometers per hour.

    Asteroid fun facts

    1. Most of the asteroids can be found in a specific region in space. It is called the asteroid belt – a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

    2. Asteroids are usually made up of rocks, but they can also be made of metals such as nickel and iron, or even clay!

    3. More than 150 asteroids are known to have a small companion moon, or even two moons!

    4. Asteroids were considered as planets until the middle of the 19th century!

    5. An asteroid was responsible for triggering the extinction of dinosaurs when it crashed on Earth near the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico more than 65 million years ago.

    First Published Date: 14 Mar, 09:22 IST
