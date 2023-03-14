Asteroid danger! Menacing 590-foot Asteroid 2023 CM dashing towards Earth

A warning has been issued about an asteroid which will pass Earth at an alarmingly close distance. Although scientists have determined that there is no risk of impact as of yet, the asteroid's close approach serves as a reminder of the potential danger that asteroids can pose to our planet. NASA, ESA and other space agencies continue to keep a watch on Near-Earth Objects which have the potential to collide with our planet. If these objects come within 8 million kilometers of Earth, they are classified as Potentially Hazardous Objects.

NASA has now warned that an asteroid is speeding towards Earth and it is expected to come shockingly close to the planet today, March 14.

Asteroid 2023 CM details

The asteroid has been named Asteroid 2023 CM by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. The same organization has also revealed its trajectory, distance of close approach and expected speed. Asteroid 2023 CM will pass Earth today, March 14, at a distance of just 3.9 million kilometers. What's alarming about this asteroid is its mammoth size. NASA estimates the asteroid to be nearly 590 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as a skyscraper!

In fact, NASA has revealed that this space rock is already rushing towards the planet, travelling at a fearsome speed of 50496 kilometers per hour.

Asteroid fun facts

1. Most of the asteroids can be found in a specific region in space. It is called the asteroid belt – a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

2. Asteroids are usually made up of rocks, but they can also be made of metals such as nickel and iron, or even clay!

3. More than 150 asteroids are known to have a small companion moon, or even two moons!

4. Asteroids were considered as planets until the middle of the 19th century!

5. An asteroid was responsible for triggering the extinction of dinosaurs when it crashed on Earth near the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico more than 65 million years ago.