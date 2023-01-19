    Trending News

    Breakthrough! Now, solar flares can be predicted, says NASA

    Breakthrough! Now, solar flares can be predicted, says NASA

    The volatile Sun has been sparking solar storms on Earth on a regular basis courtesy solar flares, CME, solar wind and more. If powerful enough, these can be very dangerous for the power grid, satellites, even mobile phones.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 12:03 IST
    Solar Flare explosion may cause Geomagnetic storms on Earth
    Solar prominence
    1/5 The report stated “Something just exploded on the sun's north-eastern part. On July 31st at 2309 UT, Earth-orbiting satellites registered a long-lasting C9.3-class solar flare; the intensity is probably an underestimate because it was partially eclipsed.” (NASA)
    Solar flare
    2/5 According to the report, debris flying away from the blast site on the Sun was observed by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). “The explosion is significant because it may herald an active region set to emerge over the sun's north-eastern part later this week. A new sunspot group could bring an end to weeks of relative quiet,” the report further added. (NASA SDO)
    Geomagnetic storm
    3/5 Although Earth was not directly in the line of fire, the solar flares which hurled towards Earth may cause the emergence of Geomagnetic storms. According to NASA, a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere which occurs when there is a strong exchange of energy from the solar wind in the space above Earth. (REUTERS)
    Geomagnetic storm
    4/5 According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) researchers, there is a chance of a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm on August 3. As per the K-index, which measures the magnetic field around the Earth, solar storms are divided into 5 classes from G-1 to G-5. The G-1 is the lowest impact Geomagnetic storm whereas G-5 is assigned to the most severe storms. (NASA)
    Sun
    5/5 The frequency of solar flares is set to increase in the coming years as the Sun reaches the peak of its solar cycle, likely to be around 2025. This will not only increase the frequency of solar flares and solar storms, but could also potentially Earth systems like power grid and GPS. (NASA)
    Solar prominence
    View all Images
    Here is how solar flares can actually be predicted and that can go a long way in protecting Earth. (NASA)

    The volatile Sun has been sparking solar storms on Earth on a regular basis courtesy solar flares, CME, solar wind and more. If powerful enough, these can be very dangerous for the power grid, satellites, even mobile phones. If a warning is received by NASA and other space agencies on time, the impact on Erath and humanity can be lessened. Now, there has been a breakthrough as NASA says Solar Flares can be predicted and this means timely action can be taken to mitigate the impact.

    Scientists can now predict when and where the Sun's next flare might explode. The crucial role is that of Sun "Flashes".

    Notably, Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy and can have severe impact. As per NASA, solar flares are our solar system's largest explosive events and are seen as bright areas on the sun and they can last from minutes to hours. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts even.

    "Using data from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, researchers from NorthWest Research Associates, or NWRA, identified small signals in the upper layers of the solar atmosphere, the corona, that can help identify which regions on the Sun are more likely to produce solar flares – energetic bursts of light and particles released from the Sun," NASA said.

    They found that above the regions about to flare, the corona produced small-scale flashes – like small sparklers before the big fireworks. This information could eventually help improve predictions of flares and space weather storms – the disrupted conditions in space caused by the Sun's activity.

    Scientists have previously studied how activity in lower layers of the Sun's atmosphere – such as the photosphere and chromosphere – can indicate impending flare activity in active regions, which are often marked by groups of sunspots, or strong magnetic regions on the surface of the Sun that are darker and cooler compared to their surroundings.

    For their research, the scientists used a newly created image database of the Sun's active regions captured by SDO. The publicly available resource, described in a companion paper also in The Astrophysical Journal, combines over eight years of images taken of active regions in ultraviolet and extreme-ultraviolet light. Led by Karin Dissauer and engineered by Eric L. Wagner, the NWRA team's new database makes it easier for scientists to use data from the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) on SDO for large statistical studies, according to NASA.

    The NWRA team studied a large sample of active regions from the database, using statistical methods developed by team member Graham Barnes. The analysis revealed small flashes in the corona preceded each flare. These and other new insights will give researchers a better understanding of the physics taking place in these magnetically active regions, with the goal of developing new tools to predict solar flares.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 12:03 IST
    Tags:
