CBSE exam 2024 datesheet for Class 10 to be rolled out soon: Know online access steps and 3 prep apps

CBSE exam 2024 datesheet for Class 10: CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 exam schedule for 2024. Know how to access it online and explore three useful prep apps.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 14:40 IST
CBSE exam 2024 date sheet for Class 10: CBSE is about to announce the Class 10 exam schedule for 2024. (PTI)
CBSE exam 2024 date sheet for Class 10: CBSE is about to announce the Class 10 exam schedule for 2024. (PTI)

CBSE exam 2024 datesheet for Class 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the examination timetable for the 2024 Class 10 board exams. The official CBSE Class 10 board exam schedule for 2024 will be made available on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Following the announcement of the academic year 2023 results, the board has revealed that the Class 10 board exams for 2024 are slated to start from February 15 to April 10. The forthcoming CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet for 2024 will provide detailed information, encompassing day-wise exam schedules, timings, intervals between exams, and instructions for students.

Here's how you can download the CBSE Class 10 date sheet for 2023-24 online:

1. Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled "CBSE Class 10 Time Table 2024."

3. The CBSE 10th date sheet 2024 in PDF format will be displayed on your screen.

4. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Recently, CBSE has also revealed the practical exam dates for Class 10 and 12 students in regions affected by winter conditions. Practical exams in these areas are scheduled to be held between November 14 and December 14.

If you are gearing up for the CBSE 10 board exams in 2024, here are three recommended apps to assist in your preparation.

1. BYJU'S Exam Prep

This app offers a comprehensive range of study materials, including video lectures, live classes, mock tests, and previous year question papers. It also provides a performance analysis tool to monitor your progress.

2. EduRev

EduRev presents a detailed study material package, encompassing video lectures, live classes, mock tests, and previous year question papers. It also features a performance analysis tool and a doubt-solving forum to address your queries.

3. Adda 247

Adda 247 offers an array of study materials designed for board exams, featuring video lectures, live classes, mock tests, and previous year question papers. Additionally, it includes a doubt-solving platform where you can seek answers from subject experts.

These apps can serve as valuable resources to enhance your preparation for the CBSE board exams in 2024.

