Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3 landing date and time unveiled: Here's what you need to know

ISRO set to achieve a soft lunar landing, which would mark India as the fourth nation to do so, following the United States, Russia, and China.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 16:15 IST
Chandrayaan-3: 5 points to know as moon landing date looms large
Chandrayaan-3
1/6 Chandrayaan-3 was launched on  July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota with the help of a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle. Here are 5 points to know: (PTI)
image caption
2/6 As Chandrayaan-3 moves into its final phase of landing the lander on the moon, former Chief Controller (R&D) of the DRDO Dr Apathukatha Sivathanu Pillai, said that it will be "100% successful". The landing date is likely August 23.  (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3
3/6 Progress is rapid and on schedule and recently, ISRO has even shared videos of the Moon along with Earth captured by the Vikram lander.  (ISRO)
image caption
4/6 The lander reached an orbit with its closest point to the moon (Perilune) at 30 km. The farthest point (the Apolune) will be 100 km. ( REUTERS)
image caption
5/6 . ISRO has revealed that the next deboosting operation for Chandrayaan-3 mission landing on the moon is scheduled for August 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
Chandrayaan-3
6/6 Dr Pillai explained the importance of Chandrayaan-3 to ANI and said, "It will enable the identification of various lunar resources, particularly Helium-3, which holds promise as a future energy source." (ISRO Twitter)
Chandrayaan-3
India's Moon Mission: Chandrayaan-3 set to make history with the lunar landing on August 23. Check Chandrayaan-3 landing date and time. (ISRO twitter)

India's eagerly awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission is poised to achieve a historic lunar touchdown. Now, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially declared that the spacecraft is scheduled to make its soft landing on the Moon's south pole. Chandrayaan-3 landing date and time is August 23, 2023, at approximately 18:04 IST.

India's Moon Landing Aspirations

This significant endeavor by ISRO aims to cement India's position as the fourth nation to successfully achieve a soft lunar landing, following the footsteps of the United States, Russia, and China.

"Mark your calendars for August 23, 2023, at 18:04 Hrs. IST. Let's share the excitement and positivity as we journey towards this monumental moment," announced ISRO on X.

To offer an immersive experience, live coverage of the event will be accessible on ISRO's website, YouTube channel, Facebook page, and the national broadcaster DD National TV, starting from 17:27 IST on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has already accomplished a crucial step, as the 'Vikram' lander module successfully separated from the propulsion module. This was followed by essential deboosting maneuvers, guiding the lander to a slightly lower orbit in preparation for its lunar descent.

Vikram Sarabhai's Legacy

Named after Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary father of the Indian space program, the Chandrayaan-3 mission utilized a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle to place the spacecraft into lunar orbit on August 5. Since then, a series of orbital adjustments have progressively lowered its position closer to the Moon's surface.

Having commenced its development phase in January 2020, the Chandrayaan-3 mission encountered unforeseen delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing its launch from 2021 to its current date.

Chandrayaan-3's objectives encompass a safe and soft landing, deployment of a rover for surface exploration, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The mission is budgeted at 250 crores, excluding launch vehicle costs.

Learning from Chandrayaan-2

This mission is ISRO's strategic response following the challenges faced by the Chandrayaan-2 mission during its 2019 soft landing attempt, which ultimately fell short of its primary objectives. The Chandrayaan-2 mission yielded valuable scientific insights, including the first global map of lunar sodium distribution and the detection of lunar surface water ice using the IIRS instrument.

As the countdown to Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing continues, ISRO Chairman S Somanath has expressed his confidence in the mission's progress, emphasizing that all systems are functioning as planned. The successful outcome of this mission promises to unlock a trove of knowledge about the Moon's history, its implications for life on Earth, and the expansion of humanity's exploration into the broader solar system and beyond.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 16:15 IST
