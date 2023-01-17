ChatGPT to be monetized, says OpenAI; Will this be its future?

ChatGPT could be now monetized, confirms OpenAI. Here is all you need to know.

If you have been playing with ChatGPT and have been planning to integrate it with your business, there's good news. OpenAI, the research organisation behind the AI based language generation model, is now planning to monetize the ChatGPT. OpenAI will allow businesses and app developers to integrate the AI generative model to integrate it into their own apps and services. Not only will this help in the advancement of the model but it will also help with the revenue stream for OpenAI as an organisation.

“We are starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT. Our goal is to continue to improve and maintain the service, and monetization is one way we are looking at ensuring its long-term viability,” said OpenAI on its Discord channel. The paid version is said to be always available and will do quick replies without any limits. Additionally, OpenAI says that ChatGPT will return twice as many replies as the free version available right now.

ChatGPT is now paid?

With the monetization in place, OpenAI will offer ChatGPT as a cloud-based API that businesses and developers can integrate into their applications and services. This could help largely with services such as advanced AI chatbots that could reply to complex queries and inputs.

OpenAI is planning to charge customers on a pay-per-use basis. It is said that prices will be determined by the number of requests made to the API. Customers may also get a fine-tuned model for specific use cases, alongwith technical support. The company could also offer different pricing plans based on the usage volume, custom models, and more.

Note that OpenAI hasn't monetized ChatGPT yet and no plans have been announced regarding the price plans. The monetization is just in the plans. However, OpenAI confirmed that is in talks with Microsoft about integrating its products into the software behemoth's proprietary software. Microsoft, in return, would provide OpenAI with $10 billion in funding. Additionally, the company would also offer its processing power to train its AI systems better.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 and the group of founders includes Elon Musk, Greg Brockman, Sam Altman, Ilya Sutskever, Wojciech Zaremba, and John Schulman. The organisation opened up its language generation model based on Generative Pre-trained Transformer, or GPT, to the masses. The model is able to answer like humans in a variety of formats, including poetry, conversations, and more.