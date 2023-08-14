Exodus at Threads as platform loses 80% of its active users

In early July, Meta Platforms launched the Threads app, a new text-based social media app aimed at capturing the essence of real-time interactions. With a massive launch and an influx of Instagram users transitioning to Threads, the initial excitement was amazing. In fact, Threads was quickly dubbed as a "Twitter-killer". However, this enthusiasm was short-lived, as the app's active user base experienced a steep decline soon after its launch even though it had broken many records initially.

Threads experienced a surge in active users in its first few days, as people eagerly explored the app and connected with others. However, this burst of activity quickly waned. According to analytics firm Similarweb, data, Threads app (Android) reveals a significant drop in daily active users from the peak it achieved on July 7th.

Active User decline

On that peak day in July, Threads garnered an impressive 49.3 million daily active users globally. Yet, within a month, the app's popularity plummeted, with only 10.3 million daily active Android users recorded as of August 7th. This steep reduction in user engagement is a clear indicator of the challenges the app is facing.

In the United States, Threads witnessed a similar decline. On its high point in July, the app had 2.3 million daily active users. However, this number drastically decreased to approximately 576,000 by August 7th.

The decline in user engagement also reflects the decreasing amount of time people spent with the Threads app. Initially, global daily active users devoted around 14 minutes to the app, while in the US, this number was a promising 21 minutes on July 7th. Yet, by August 7th, these engagement figures had plunged significantly, with global users spending 3 minutes on the app.

For a meaningful comparison, it's worth noting that X, formerly known as Twitter, boasts over 100 million daily active users on Android alone. These users consistently spend around 25 minutes per day on the platform, showcasing the stark difference in user engagement between Threads and the established social media giant.

While Threads' rapid decline in active users and engagement raises concerns about its long-term viability, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic and focused on maintaining a positive outlook for investors. As the platform navigates these challenges, only time will tell if Threads can regain its momentum and emerge as a long-lasting player in the social media landscape.