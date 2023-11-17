Good news! Threads launches mobile web version, opening new opportunities for users

In a significant development for Threads users, the platform has just expanded its horizons by launching its mobile web browser version. The announcement, made by a member of the Threads team, has already sparked excitement among users eager for a more versatile experience. Upon testing the new feature, it was discovered that logging in from Chrome on iOS was seamless, though Safari presented a temporary hurdle. However, optimism prevails as users anticipate swift resolutions to any technical glitches.

Expressing enthusiasm for this new capability, one user stated on the platform, "I'm happy that using Threads through a mobile browser is an option at all. I prefer logging in to social media services through the mobile web instead of downloading an app," the Verge reported.

A Long-Awaited Web Version

The move comes as a big relief for many Threads users who have long expressed frustration over the absence of a mobile web version. Until now, navigating to a specific user's profile manually was possible, but browsing feeds, posting, replying, or even logging in from browsers remained elusive.

Originally launched as a mobile-first platform, Threads rapidly gained millions of users, even surpassing ChatGPT in popularity. However, interest dwindled, leading to a decline in engagement and users abandoning the app.

Acknowledging the decline, both Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri had promised a mobile web version for Threads. Mosseri earlier disclosed that the team was addressing some bugs to enhance the user experience.

Meta's Strategic Move

A key factor contributing to user attrition on Meta's platforms, including Threads, was the demand for additional features. Unlike established social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, Threads was limited to a view-only mode on desktop.

To counter this, Meta unveiled a series of enhancements to retain users with one of the highlights being the introduction of the possibility to operate Threads on both PC and mobile devices.

With the long-awaited web version now live, users are eager to see what additional features Threads will integrate. Complaints about the absence of content search functionality, restricting users to searching for other users instead of specific posts or hashtags, have been widespread.

As Threads evolves, users anticipate that these missing elements will be addressed to enrich the overall user experience, mirroring the content discovery features found on platforms like Instagram and X.

