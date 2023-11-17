Icon
Home Tech News Good news! Threads launches mobile web version, opening new opportunities for users

Exciting news for Threads users! The platform now offers mobile web access, addressing a long-standing frustration expressed by users. Dive into the details of this game-changing development.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 14:06 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Threads
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Threads
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Threads
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Threads
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Threads
Threads breaks free, enabling mobile web access as Meta aims to rekindle user interest with new features. (Bloomberg)

In a significant development for Threads users, the platform has just expanded its horizons by launching its mobile web browser version. The announcement, made by a member of the Threads team, has already sparked excitement among users eager for a more versatile experience. Upon testing the new feature, it was discovered that logging in from Chrome on iOS was seamless, though Safari presented a temporary hurdle. However, optimism prevails as users anticipate swift resolutions to any technical glitches.

Expressing enthusiasm for this new capability, one user stated on the platform, "I'm happy that using Threads through a mobile browser is an option at all. I prefer logging in to social media services through the mobile web instead of downloading an app," the Verge reported.

A Long-Awaited Web Version

The move comes as a big relief for many Threads users who have long expressed frustration over the absence of a mobile web version. Until now, navigating to a specific user's profile manually was possible, but browsing feeds, posting, replying, or even logging in from browsers remained elusive.

Originally launched as a mobile-first platform, Threads rapidly gained millions of users, even surpassing ChatGPT in popularity. However, interest dwindled, leading to a decline in engagement and users abandoning the app.

Acknowledging the decline, both Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri had promised a mobile web version for Threads. Mosseri earlier disclosed that the team was addressing some bugs to enhance the user experience.

Meta's Strategic Move

A key factor contributing to user attrition on Meta's platforms, including Threads, was the demand for additional features. Unlike established social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, Threads was limited to a view-only mode on desktop.

To counter this, Meta unveiled a series of enhancements to retain users with one of the highlights being the introduction of the possibility to operate Threads on both PC and mobile devices.

With the long-awaited web version now live, users are eager to see what additional features Threads will integrate. Complaints about the absence of content search functionality, restricting users to searching for other users instead of specific posts or hashtags, have been widespread.

As Threads evolves, users anticipate that these missing elements will be addressed to enrich the overall user experience, mirroring the content discovery features found on platforms like Instagram and X.

First Published Date: 17 Nov, 14:06 IST
