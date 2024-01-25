Icon
Home Tech News Google Art Selfie 2 out! Now, put yourself in paintings with generative AI

Google Art Selfie 2 out! Now, put yourself in paintings with generative AI

Google Art Selfie 2 integrates generative AI to develop “stylized images” of famous personalities and histories. Know more about the app here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 25 2024, 13:56 IST
Icon
Google Art Selfie 2
Google Art Selfie 2 announces new features with generative AI. (Google Arts and Culture/ YouTube)
Google Art Selfie 2
Google Art Selfie 2 announces new features with generative AI. (Google Arts and Culture/ YouTube)

Generative AI image generation has been one of the biggest trends in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). With OpenAI, and Microsoft introducing their AI-powered image generation tools, Google has also announced its Art Selfie 2 which offers the power of generative AI to create “stylized images”. Earlier, this feature simply placed your face in the already created paintings. Now, things have changed totally with Google Art Selfie 2. Yes, it has everything to do with a selfie, plus a lot of AI magic added to it. Know how the new Art Selfie 2 works with the help of AI.

About Google Art Selfie 2

According to the 9To5Google report, Google Art Selfie 2 enables you to first, capture your selfie, or a group selfie, and then choose from 25 styles in various categories such as Art, History, and Travel. The result is that your selfie will become a part of a totally new painting in the style that you actually requested! The categories include Georgian Era, Medieval Knight, Monet's Garden, Holi Celebration, Aviation Pioneer, Gaucho, Frida Kahlo Portrait, Roman Gladiator, Performing Shakespeare, Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh, Serengeti Safari, and more.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Google also says that it will include more categories in the coming months to enhance user experience. It also says that the AI will help create a “stylized image around your face, seamlessly blending your selfie into the chosen scenario but hair, head coverings, jewellery, and clothing may be replaced in the generated image.”

The image style will also contain “topical facts” which will consist of informative details about the the chosen style. These facts will appear when you are waiting for image generation. Also, note that only the actual users will have access to the newly created images and Google will provide sharing options. This is expected to take care of any privacy concerns that a user may have.

Google has been experimenting with various AI features to integrate into smartphones and their applications. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Google also introduced its new Circle to search feature which has been gaining a lot of popularity among smartphone users. It is also speculated that the feature will also come to the Google Pixel phones in the coming months. Now, with Google Art Selfie 2 smartphones users can experience a new way of transforming their images.

Also read top stories for today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here.

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jan, 13:48 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon