Google Pixel 2 128gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Google Pixel 2 128GB

Google Pixel 2 128GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 70,000 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 Processor , 2700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 2 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 2 128GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹70,000
128 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
12.2 MP
8 MP
2700 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Google Pixel 2 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Google Pixel 2 128GB in India is Rs. 70,000.  This is the Google Pixel 2 128GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Kinda Blue, Just Black and Clearly White.

Google Pixel 2 128GB

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White
Out of Stock

Google Pixel 2 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2700 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
  • 8 MP
  • 12.2 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 2700 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps 640x480 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 8 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size)
  • No
Design
  • Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Aluminium
  • 7.8 mm
  • 69.7 mm
  • 145.7 mm
  • 143 grams
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
Display
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 16:9
  • 67.71 %
  • 441 ppi
  • AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Stock
  • November 1, 2017 (Official)
  • Google
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 75 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 15) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 540
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • No
Google Pixel 2 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Google Pixel 2 128Gb in India? Icon Icon

Google Pixel 2 128Gb price in India at 41,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 2 128Gb? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Google Pixel 2 128Gb? Icon Icon

What is the Google Pixel 2 128Gb Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Google Pixel 2 128Gb Waterproof? Icon Icon

