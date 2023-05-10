Google CEO Sundar Pichai says integrating generative AI into Search

During the Google I/O 2023 conference, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, highlighted the remarkable progress of artificial intelligence (AI). Emphasizing Google's commitment as an AI-driven company, Pichai declared that Google is entering a pivotal phase. With seven years of AI-focused endeavors behind them, Google aims to enhance AI's role to benefit individuals, businesses, and communities.

Pichai's statement reflects the company's dedication to advancing AI technology and harnessing its potential to create a more helpful and inclusive future for all.

Through an internal project code-named Magi, Google has looked to infuse its namesake engine with generative artificial intelligence, technology that can answer questions with human-like prose and derive new content from past data.

"We are reimagining all of our core products, including search," Sundar Pichai, said at the event. He said Google is integrating generative AI into search.

Pichai also announced Med-PaLM, which is an LLM for medical applications. It has the capability to answer questions and even provide summaries from medical texts.

Not just that, it has cleared the tough US Medical Licensing Exam. Google says it is working on deriving multimodal skills to process information from images such as X-rays and mammograms.