Icon
Home Tech News Google plans AI microscope to detect cancer; small clinics, patients to benefit in big way

Google plans AI microscope to detect cancer; small clinics, patients to benefit in big way

Google, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense, is developing an AI-enabled microscope that will help doctors to detect cancer cells automatically.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 12:58 IST
Icon
Google Pixel Fold coming! Check best alternatives- Galaxy Z Fold4, Tecno Phantom V Fold, more
Experts believe that a new augmented reality microscope (ARM) will make cancer detection easier.
1/5 Google is all set to enter the foldable phone segment with its Pixel Fold which will be launching on May 10. Ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, the company has provided an official look at the Pixel Fold. In the small video shared, we can see the Pixel Fold in white colour, starting with the triple rear camera setup and shiny hinge. The footage also shows the foldable in opened and closed state. We can see how thin the Pixel Fold is and the inner screen. (Google)
Experts believe that a new augmented reality microscope (ARM) will make cancer detection easier.
2/5 According to a tipster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at USD1799 or Rs. 148000. The phone is likely to get a 5.8 inch cover display and a 7.69 inch inner display along with triple rear camera setup (48MP main camera+ 10.8MP ultra wide+ 10.8MP telephoto), dual speaker, and more. Powered by Tensor G2, the phone will run on Android 13 and is expected to weigh 283 grams. Also, it is being said that the Pixel Fold can get a bigger battery of 4500mAh along with a 20W charger. Check the alternatives of Pixel Fold below. (Google)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Currently available for Rs. 164999 on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and gets a 7.6 inch Full HD+ Display along with a triple rear camera set up of 50MP + 12MP + 10MP  and a 10MP front camera. the phone also houses a 4400mAh battery. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is currently priced at Rs. 88888 on Amazon under its Summer Sale deal. Running on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset, the phone gets a 6.42 inch display, along with a 50MP main rear camera and a 5000mAh Battery. (HT Tech)
Experts believe that a new augmented reality microscope (ARM) will make cancer detection easier.
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Currently available for Rs. 125900 on Flipkart, the Galaxy Z Fold3 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core chipset. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup of 12MP each and a front camera of 10MP and also houses a 4400mAh battery. (Samsung)
Experts believe that a new augmented reality microscope (ARM) will make cancer detection easier.
View all Images
Experts believe that a new augmented reality microscope (ARM) will make cancer detection easier. (Pexels)

Over years the Google has been investing in various AI startups to create something extraordinary. Now, Google has new plans for healthcare workers in the cancer department as it has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop an automated cancer detection microscope. As per reports, the microscope will be AI-powered which will make the doctor's job easier and save time too. Know what this Google AI-powered microscope is all about.

Google's augmented reality microscope (ARM)

The augmented reality microscope (ARM) was first introduced by Google back in 2018. They also released a detailed report in which they talked about how deep learning tools can benefit pathologists along with how the microscope will generate automated data through machine learning algorithms. According to a CNBC report, there are now a total of 13 ARMs in existence. As of now, the tool is being tested in terms of its credibility and whether it will be useful for clinics or not.

According to Google, the ARM will be able to provide visual data such as arrows, contours, heatmaps, animations, object detection, quantification, or classification. The collaboration aims to equip small clinic practitioners with advanced tools to provide effective care. Therefore, the ARMs may cost between $90,000 to $100,000.

Patrick Minot, a senior autonomous systems engineer at Mitre said that As part of pathologists' processes, ARM ensures that the microscope will remain an integral element, not just a computer. As of now, Google has not disclosed its actual cost and availability in the market. However, it may soon be made available after all the tests and trials.

Google's augmented reality microscope (ARM) will give hope to small hospitals as well as patients for early detection and hope for the right treatment. Now healthcare practitioners have very limited resources to treat and detect severe cancer and the whole healthcare sector is in need of advanced tools that will not only reduce the time but also reduce the labour and other hassles involved. The healthcare sector needs more of these advancements which can help detect more serious diseases.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 12:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy
bard ai
Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon